St John’s Episcopal Welcomes Community to Holy Week and Easter Observances

The parish of St. John’s Episcopal Church will mark the most important week in the Christian year with a series of events and services to which the entire community is invited. The Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 9th , at 8 am and 10 am will include the blessing of palms, the reading of the Passion story, and Holy Communion.

Meditative services, including Holy Communion, will be held at 7 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights of Holy Week, April 10th, 11th, and 12th. On Thursday April 13th , at 6 pm, there will be a Maundy Thursday simple potluck supper, with the celebration of communion and the rite of footwashing. On Good Friday, April 14th a service designed especially for children, telling the story of Jesus’ last day, will be held at 4:30 pm, along with the traditional service at 7 pm.

The Great Vigil of Easter will begin at 7 pm on Saturday, April 15th , as the new fire is lit, followed by a procession into the church for the service. In a darkened sanctuary, baptismal vows are renewed, the first proclamation of Easter is made, and the service concludes with a joyful celebration of communion. “This service, an ancient tradition of the church, is the most dramatic and all encompassing liturgy of the church year,” according to the rector, the Rev. Thomas Mousin.

Easter morning services will be at 8 and 10 am on Sunday April 16th, with a festive Coffee Hour and and Easter craft activity for children after the 10 am service. Nursery Care and Children’s formation are provided during the 10 am service. The parish invites the community to join us for these observances. For more information about all of the services for Holy Week and Easter at St. John’s, contact the church office at 617-242-1272, or see the church’s website, stjohns02129.org

St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 27 Devens Street, is a Christian community welcoming all persons, serving Charlestown and surrounding communities. Sunday worship services are at 8 am and 10 am, with nursery care and children’s programming provided at the 10 am service, and Coffee Hour following. The Rev. Thomas Mousin serves as the rector of the parish.