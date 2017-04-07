Wynn Money for Charlestown Organizations Deadline is April 15

By Seth Daniel

The deadline for the first-ever round of funding from the Charlestown Community Impact Fund, money that is provided and will be provided by Wynn Boston Harbor, is fast approaching with the close of applications coming next week.

The deadline for applications for the first round of funding is April 15.

The Impact Fund has approximately $1 million in it from a licensing fee paid by Wynn several years ago, and that money was specifically designated for Charlestown non-profits. Last year, Mayor Martin Walsh announced City Hall efforts to start a community process that would be directed by City Hall.

It was approved by the City Council last fall, and City Councilor Sal LaMattina, State Rep. Dan Ryan and State Sen. Sal DiDomenico have been instrumental in setting up the “bones” of the process this winter. While there is only $1 million in the fund now, it will also serve as the depository for future mitigation monies from Wynn when the casino opens its doors in June 2019. Monies coming into the Fund at that time will be much more significant and will come in annually per the City’s Surrounding Community Agreement with Wynn.

The funding process kicked off last month with the release of applications on the City’s website.

The first round will disperse $150,000 from the Fund on May 31.A second round will take place in the fall. It is expected that same schedule will continue with a total of $300,000 dispersed per year in the two rounds until 2019.

Mayoral Liaison Chris Breen said this week that non-profits who have not applied yet should do so soon. Charlestown non-profits/residents call 617-635-4479 or charlestownfund@boston.gov.