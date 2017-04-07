Charlestown Scholar Athletes Shine at Dr. Joseph D. Warren Memorial Classic

Boston’s best and brightest high school players were in the spotlight at the Dr. Joseph D. Warren Memorial Basketball All-Star Classic at Northeastern University’s Cabot Center on March 25. The All-Star Classic is presented by Scholar Athletes, the nonprofit organization founded by Suffolk Construction Chairman & CEO John Fish to support achievement through athletics and reduce the opportunity gap for urban high school students.

Scholar Athletes organizes the event in partnership with Boston Public Schools (BPS), Boston Parks and Recreation Department and Northeastern University. The All-Star Classic engages student-athletes, parents, families and community stakeholders who come together to recognize BPS’ top basketball talent.

The girls’ game was played first, with the South team being the North 51-43. The boys game saw the North squad beat the South team 100-83. The event featured the presentation of several awards and recognition for teachers and students in the Scholar Athletes program. Newton Mayor Setti Warren presented the Joseph D. Warren Sportsmanship Award – named after his father – to several deserving students. Longtime Boston School Committee member Alfreda Harris presented the Alfreda Harris Award to coaches Katrina Jackson of Charlestown High School and Sean Ryan of Jeremiah E. Burke High School for keeping players focused in school. Raeonah Miles-Willis represented Charlestown High in the girls’ game, while Anicel Pouriet and Franklin Udeh were the Charlestown High students who played in the boys’ game. Charlestown players represented the school on the South team.

Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, Dr. Tommy Chang, stressed that the Scholar Athletes program is giving students an opportunity to maximize their educational and athletic experiences.

“The positive impact this program is having on our students is incredible,” said Supt. Chang. “Scholar Athletes is helping students achieve in school and giving the confidence to be successful later in college and in life. The program provides students with an enhanced sense of community that inspires them to achieve and keep moving toward their life and career goals.”

Scholar Athletes provides dedicated school-based learning zones, designed and resourced to support and encourage students to set academic and athletic goals, gain support to help them stay successful, and provide access and opportunities to explore post-secondary options. Overall, the program boasts a 92 percent college acceptance rate and 99 percent of Scholar Athlete zone members have postsecondary education plans.

“The Dr. Joseph D. Warren Memorial Basketball All-Star Classic is about so much more than basketball – it’s about community,” said Scholar Athletes Deputy Executive Director Daphne Griffin. “This event celebrates these young people for their success in the classroom as well as on the court.”