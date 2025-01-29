The ‘Quin House Impact Fund Announces New Director

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The ‘Quin Impact Fund announced the appointment of Michelle Perez Vichot, an accomplished leader of nonprofit and social service organizations, as Director. The appointment comes on the heels of a monumental year of impact, with the organization having contributed over $3.3MM to Boston area non-profits since its inception, including over $900k in the past year. Vichot brings more than 25 years of experience in social services and organizational leadership to The ‘Quin House Impact Fund. Most recently, she served as Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Billerica and has also held leadership roles at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston, where she advanced from Executive Director to Executive Vice President of Operations. Vichot also has served on the Board of the Children’s Room, a nonprofit that offers grief support services for children and families. “I look forward to bringing my experience to this new role at The ‘Quin House,” Vichot said.

“I have a long career history of not only driving organizational growth, but also cultivating relationships with local businesses, government entities, and community stakeholders, which will be key as we continue to build upon the good work that the Impact Fund does in Greater Boston through both fundraising and volunteer service. I am so proud to be a part of this team as we kick off 2025.” A licensed independent clinical social worker, Vichot holds a Master of Social Work from New York University and a Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the Institute for Nonprofit Management and Leadership. She was named Executive Director of the Year by the New England Yankee Chapter last year and the Community Social Capitalist Award from Social Capital Inc., in 2012. She lives in Boston.

The ‘Quin Impact Fund serves as a financial resource for local philanthropic organizations that make positive contributions to the Greater Boston community. The ‘Quin House, a private social club in Boston’s Back Bay that is committed to affecting change in the local community, is a space for members to not only further their education on important issues but also provides avenues for them to make a difference for the better on those issues. The Impact Fund was launched in 2019, a year prior to the opening of The ‘Quin House, and is now the foundation of the club’s philanthropy and the vehicle through which members can have a collective positive impact. The Impact Fund supports six pillars throughout the year in Arts and Culture, Innovation and Discovery, Equity and Opportunity, Health and Wellness, Youth and Education, and Earth 360°. The Fund is hosted by The Boston Foundation and, thanks to the generosity of The ‘Quin House member community’s contributions along with an anonymous donor’s matching funds, has awarded more than $3.1MM in grants to over 150 Greater Boston organizations.

The Fund has also hosted numerous volunteer opportunities for The ‘Quin House members and staff since 2021. Volunteer efforts in 2024 included participation in Boston’s annual Winter Walk, clothing sorting and toiletry kit packing for Cradles to Crayons, preparation of apartments for the homeless at the Pine Street Inn, riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge for cancer research and treatment, multi-day efforts at The Greater Boston Food Bank, and most recently, the collection of more than 300 gifts for Department of Children and Families children through the Wonderfund. Since inception, The ‘Quin House Impact Fund has also sponsored over 100 programming events designed to showcase the important and meaningful solutions local non-profits are providing to challenging problems.

“After this very successful year of community engagement, inspirational programming, and financial investment in high-impact, non-profit organizations, through The ‘Quin Impact Fund, we are excited for what is to come in 2025 and beyond under the continued leadership of co-chairs, Linda Whitlock and Kanna Kunchala, and new Director Michelle Perez Vichot!” said Sandy Edgerley, ‘Quin co-founder.