CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Soccer Stadium Committee Meeting, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, 7 PM with Representative Dan Ryan

The CNC’s Soccer Stadium Committee will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, 1/28/25 from 7-9 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Representative Ryan will discuss the soccer stadium legislation and matters affecting Charlestown. We encourage you to bring your questions and concerns. You can also email us at [email protected].

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 7 PM, Knights of Columbus

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The agenda includes an update from Councilor Coletta and a presentation by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation regarding the Tobin Bridge Planning Study. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected].