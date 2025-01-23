AT&T, Boston Police Bring Digital Safety Workshops to Older Adults in Charlestown

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

AT&T and the Boston Police Department (BPD) hosted an in-person workshop at the Beverly Gibbons Community Center in Charlestown last week to help older adults navigate the digital world more safely.

More than 30 residents attended the workshop.

Courtesy Photo

Beverly Gibbons Community Center members listen to representatives of AT&T and the Boston Police Department as they talk about how to safely navigate the digital world.

The workshop is a continuation of an initiative that began last year when AT&T and BPD launched a citywide effort to educate older adults about staying safe online. Throughout 2024 AT&T and BPD collaborated on 15 digital safety workshops, reaching more than 600 older adults in neighborhoods across Boston, from Mattapan to the North End.

These free, interactive digital safety workshops are held at senior housing facilities, community centers and churches and include a joint presentation from AT&T and BPD – translated into Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin for non-English speaking attendees – plus discussions on combatting scams, fraud, robocalls and other ways to stay safe in the digital world. Attendees are given related materials and receive direct assistance with their phones, tablets and other connected technology.

“Technology allows older adults freedom, convenience, and communication, and it is important that they have the resources to enjoy the digital world safely and securely,” said John Emra, President, AT&T Atlantic Region. “We are grateful to Commissioner Cox and all the BPD community officers for their collaboration and commitment to keeping Boston’s older adults connected. We look forward to continuing this effort into the new year and hope these workshops provide Boston’s older adults with the confidence to harness the power of technology.”

AT&T and BPD held their largest digital safety workshop of the year on December 13, 2024 at Boston City Hall during the annual “Holiday Connections” event, hosted by AT&T and Boston’s AgeStrong Commission. This annual event, now in it’s 30th year, provides hundreds of older adults with free international calling and cybersecurity resources in a fun, holiday atmosphere. BPD were on-hand to present digital safety information and other resources for seniors. AT&T and BPD will continue to host digital safety workshops throughout 2025, aiming to bring the presentation to every district in the city.

This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. Since 2021, AT&T has committed $5 billion dollars to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

In addition to the Boston-area initiative, AT&T has many resources available to help older adults learn how to engage safely with connected technology, including: the Digital Navigators program, which pairs them with skilled professionals; Cyber Aware, a guide for remaining safe online; and AT&T ScreenReady®, which shares tips and tools to help people practice healthy digital habits. The company has also worked with several non-profit organizations, such as Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP and the National Council on Aging, to assist in providing more digital literacy resources and workshops to older adults across the country.