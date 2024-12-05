Residents Invited to USS Constitution’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday

Special to the Patriot Bridge

The public is invited to attend USS Constitution’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 6, 2024, starting at 3:00 p.m.

This free event will feature a visit and photo opportunities with Santa Claus, complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, holiday music, ship tours, and remarks from the ship’s commanding officer.

Boarding of USS Constitution will begin at 3:00 p.m., and the event will conclude at 6:00 p.m.

Guests can witness the ship’s gun firing during evening colors, a ceremony marking the lowering of the American flag at sunset, scheduled for 4:11 p.m.

The tree-lighting ceremony will commence at 4:30 p.m., photos with Santa Claus will be available immediately afterward.

USS Constitution is open for free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.