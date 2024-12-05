Remember the Needy on your Shopping List

Americans already have been spending a record amount of money thus far this holiday season, spurred on by the extended “Black Friday” (we are using air quotes because Black Friday sales began in early November), Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday shopping days.

However, amidst our zeal to find the “perfect” gifts for our family members and friends, we hope that our readers make the effort, no matter how small, to remember those in need this holiday season.

As we noted in this space two weeks ago, homelessness is at an all-time high in this country. For example, almost one-in-eight New York City school children experienced homelessness during the most recent school year.

The simple reality is that for far too many of our fellow Americans, the holidays bring little or no joy.

There are countless ways by which each of us can make the holidays brighter for those who are less fortunate, ranging from toy drives to food banks to Salvation Army Santas. With Christmas fast approaching because of the shortened holiday season, we urge everyone who has the ability to do so to make that small effort to help those for whom the holidays are just another day.