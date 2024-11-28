St. Mary-St. Catherine of Siena Parish with Friends of the Charlestown Library Announce a Free Holiday Concert 

Since 1983, our Charlestown neighbor Lee Eiseman has been producing the popular Christmas Concerts at St. Mary’s, first under the auspices of the Charlestown Preservation Society, and in more recent years, he has partnered the church with the Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library. On this 40th anniversary of the first such concert, we do well to reflect on the durability of this valuable local tradition of ushering in the festive season. Mr. Eiseman, who has lived in the town since 1973, and has produced dozens of cultural events*, is willing briefly to shed his quiet modesty to share a portrait of himself in the company of one of St. Mary’s angels at an altitude of 40 feet.

On Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 at St. Mary’s Church, 55 Warren Street, the Beatrice MasterSingers will bring another popular hour-long program of familiar carols and anthems in interesting arrangements, mostly by David Wilcocks and John Rutter. An organ solo, and the congregational singing in the carol Deck the Hall and the hymns “O’ Come All Ye Faithful” and

“Hark, The Herald Angles Sing,” will once more ring in the festive season.

The concert is free with a suggestion of donations to Harvest on Vine Food Pantry.

The Beatrice MasterSingers, a distinguished ensemble within the Dee Opera Company, was founded by Artistic Director Stephanie Beatrice to bring a unique level of vocal artistry to the presentation of choral music. This professional choir of 24 voices is dedicated not only to musical excellence but also to creating a profound listening experience rooted in the fundamentals of choral artistry. Every performance is crafted to embody a seamless, unified sound that honors the music’s intentions and captures an authentic expression of human connection.

The Woodberry and Harris organ, in place since St. Mary’s consecration in 1892 will support the congregation with its sonorous tones. Denmark native Heinrich Christensen earned an Artist Diploma in Organ Performance from the Boston Conservatory where his teacher was James David Christie. He was appointed Music Director of King’s Chapel in 2000 and is also active as a writer, teacher and with the American Guild of Organists.

St. Mary’s Parish was formed in 1828 to serve the burgeoning Irish Population of Charlestown in 1892. The magnificent 1200 seat structure designed by P.C. Keely the Tudor-Gothic style was dedicated in 1892. The distinctive ceiling is of a hammerbeam design; above it, massive timber trusses obviate the need for columns and allow unobstructed views. The acoustics are also quite sumptuous. The large-scale brass light fixtures from the 1890’s were originally designed to be used for gas or electricity because electric lighting was considered experimental at that time. Perhaps the most striking features of St. Mary’s are the many large stained-glass windows. Mayer of Munich, who manufactured the windows, remains in operation today and run by the fifth generation of the family.

The Friends of the Charlestown Branch Library supports for the branch and programs for the community, underwriting purchases of needed books and equipment that faIl outside city budget allocations. Through the Friends generosity historic paintings have been restored a piano purchased and chairs re-upholstered. The Friends also schedule evening programs every year, support the Reading is FUNdamental programs for children, and maintain the library’s landscaping. The mission of the Friends remains today what it was in 1953: to serve as an advocacy and support group for the needs of the Charlestown Branch Library, its staff and users.

St. Mary Church, 55 Warren Street

(617) 242-4664 handicapped accessible www.stmarystcatherine.org

[email protected].