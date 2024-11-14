With the holiday season here, remember those who are less fortunate

“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”

— Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities.

With the holiday season now upon us, most of us will be rushing about — either to the stores and malls or on-line — to do our holiday shopping in hopes of finding that “perfect” gift for our family members and loved ones.

Although economic uncertainty, spurred by the after-effects of record-high inflation, continues to afflict almost every American household, most of us are doing okay, if not extremely well, thanks to unemployment rates that are near historic record-lows.

However, the strong economy (from an employment standpoint) that is being enjoyed by the vast majority of Americans has not been shared by all. For a sizable number of our fellow citizens, the lingering effects of the pandemic, as well as the fraying of the fabric of our social safety net in recent years, have come together to represent an existential disaster.

Millions of Americans of all ages, in a percentage greater than at any time since the Great Depression, are struggling financially, even if they have a job.

To put it in stark terms, more Americans, including families in our own communities, are going hungry than at any time in our recent history. It is estimated that 13.5 percent (18 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2023, exceeding the 12.8 percent number in 2022. An estimated 44.2 million Americans live in food-insecure households, of whom 20 percent are children.

In addition, thanks to the lack of affordable new housing and sky-high rents, far too many of our fellow citizens, including children, live either in shelters or in similar temporary housing arrangements — or on the streets — because our economy literally has left them out in the cold.

Millions of Americans of all ages, including those in our own communities, are struggling financially, often through no fault of their own, thanks to a combination of low-wage jobs and a strong real estate market that ironically has made apartments (let alone buying a home) unaffordable. The problem has been most acute in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and the Boston Metro area, for many years, but now has spread to almost every part of the country. Thousands of homeless Americans, including many who have full-time jobs, are living in their cars or on the streets.

The homeless always have been among us, but the scope and depth of the problem is far beyond anything that has been experienced in our lifetime. The vast discrepancy between the enormous wealth enjoyed by some Americans and the abject poverty being endured by others is similar to what is seen in the major urban centers in South America and India — but it now is happening right here in the U.S.A.

For these millions of Americans, the holiday season brings no joy.

Psychologists tell us that the Biblical directive, that we should give to those who are less fortunate, is the best gift that we can give to ourselves. Helping others activates regions of the brain associated with pleasure, social connection, and trust, creating the so-called “warm glow” effect.

Never in the lifetime of anybody reading this editorial has the need for contributions to local food banks been more urgent. There will be ample opportunities in the coming days to make the holidays brighter for those who are less fortunate, whether it be donations to local food banks and toy programs, or even just dropping a few dollars in the buckets of the Salvation Army Santas. There simply is no excuse for those of us who are among the more fortunate for failing to make some effort over the next four weeks to make the holidays brighter for those who are less fortunate.