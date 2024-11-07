News Briefs

185th St John’s Harvest Fair and Turkey Dinner on November 16

On Saturday 16th November meet up with neighbors and friends at the 185th Harvest Fair and Turkey Dinner hosted by St John’s Church. All are welcome at this community gathering. Enjoy a delicious Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings, browse for holiday gifts, books, and baked goods, bid for great seats at Bruins or Celtics games, and check out the Face painting table with your kids! Located at 27 Devens Street the St John’s Harvest Fair is from 10am to 2pm with the Turkey Dinner served from 12pm to 2pm.