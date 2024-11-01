Coletta Zapata Makes Statement on Property-tax Classification

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Councilor Coletta Zapata’s statement about the recent hearing on a petition for a special law regarding property tax classification in the City of Boston. A recording of the hearing can be found at youtu.be/ebJ8hh5WO6E.

“Today, the Government Operations Committee held a hearing on Mayor Wu’s proposal to shield residential property owners from a sudden, one-time increase in their tax bills. This legislation has undergone eight months of rigorous review by both the City Council and State Legislature, with substantial media coverage throughout the process.

My priority is to protect those who are economically vulnerable, such as homeowners who are house-rich but cash-poor and those on fixed incomes. The proposal also thoughtfully supports Boston’s “mom and pop” small businesses by providing additional exemptions.

We heard compelling testimony from residents eager for these protections. As legislators, we must act swiftly to help people stay in their homes. If we do nothing, we help no one. I thank my colleagues and the community for their poignant questions and partnership throughout this process.”

CNC Meeting Dates

CNC General Meeting, Thursday November 7, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the BPD substation, located at 20 Vine Street. Captain Sean Martin Commander, District A1, and Sergeant Crossen will provide a public safety update. We encourage you to bring your questions and any neighborhood concerns to the meeting or to email us at [email protected]. For updates and our calendar, please check CNC02129.org.

CNC Precinct Election, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an election on Saturday, 11/16/24 to fill eight (8) precinct seats. Precinct candidates must live within the boundaries of the precinct that they will represent if elected.

Nomination papers with instructions will be available on our website, by email request to [email protected], and at the Charlestown BPL Branch. Completed nomination papers must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than November 2, 2024.

We hope you will take this opportunity to represent your neighbors and promote the well-being of Charlestown. Visit www.CNC02129.org for more information.