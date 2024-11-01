Boston Senior Home Care Celebrates 50 Years with Gala

State leaders and community advocates gathered as Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) celebrated 50 years of service to older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on Oct. 17.

The gala celebrated BSHC’s efforts to expand access to home and community-based services and underscored the organization’s vision to deepen its partnerships with community organizations and continue to champion policies that ensure everyone has the support they need to live with dignity and independence.

“This year’s gala is a particularly special milestone, and we are thrilled to bring together people from so many sectors who embody our mission in their work and strive to make Massachusetts more inclusive and equitable,” said BSHC CEO Margaret Hogan, “We have come so far but there is always more work ahead.”

State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz presented Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell with the Elder Justice Advocacy Award for her leadership in establishing initiatives that protect older adults.

State Sen. Lydia Edwards presented Karen Chen, Executive Director of the Chinese Progressive Association, with the Community Advocacy Award for her grassroots work empowering Boston’s Chinese American community.

The organization also remembered lawyer and lobbyist Patricia A. Lynch, a beloved advocate for people with mental illness and substance use disorder. State Rep. and Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan and Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata introduced the Patricia A. Lynch Excellence in Public Service Award, which was presented posthumously following Lynch’s passing in July.

Boston Senior Home Care (BSHC) is a private, nonprofit human services agency based in Boston. Since 1974, it has been dedicated to making a difference in the communities it serves by connecting older adults, individuals with disabilities, and families with social services and resources to live safely and independently in their homes and communities. BSHC also supports caregivers in their unique caregiving journeys, empowering them to provide exceptional care while taking care of their own needs and well-being. For more information, visit bshcinfo.org.