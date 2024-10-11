Essem Art Studio Celebrates Six Years of Programming

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Essem Art Studio celebrates 6 years of joyful art programming in Charlestown. Since she opened her studio doors in 2018, owner/ operator, Sophia Moon has served over 500 families in her vibrant studio and countless more through her community engagement, pro­viding art experiences for artists of all ages.

“Charlestown is such a special place. I love living here, building community here, and sharing my love of art with neighbors and friends. It is the greatest privilege to do the work I love to do, and I am so grateful to our amazing

community for the love and sup­port these six years.”

This past year, Essem Art Studio received an MGH Smart Choices grant to support the ongoing part­nership with the Kennedy Cen­ter to provide monthly Family Art Nights, art programming for seniors, and a weekly singalong for toddlers and preschoolers in the community. Other Charles­town organizations that Moon has collaborated with over the years include the Charlestown Branch of BPL, BCYF, Boys & Girls Club, Turn It Around, All Roads, Har­vard-Kent, Gardens for Charles­town, and the Charlestown Moth­ers Association.

Moon notes the pandemic as the lowest point in her business journey to date, having made the decision to shut her doors and move out of her studio with an uncertain return. But return she did, six months later, when restric­tions started to lift and in- person events slowly creeped back.

Reflecting on the highlights, Moon talks adoringly of the chil­dren she has taught over the years. Six years since her first Toddler Art lab, her program offerings have grown with her little artist friends to include After School Art Club and Budding Artists. “It’s so special to watch kids grow in their creative confidence; and when it all comes full circle and I get to teach younger siblings, it blows my mind.”

With the addition of a kiln this year, Moon is also diversifying her program offerings to include hand building pottery classes and pop-up pottery painting. “I am proud of what we’ve achieved and super excited to continue to grow and serve this wonderful community.”

Visit www.essemartstudio.com or follow @essemartstudio on ins­tagram to stay in the loop with all the studio programs and events.