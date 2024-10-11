Applications now open for Boston School Committee

Special to the Regional Review

Mayor Michelle Wu an­nounced that applications for a four-year term on the Bos­ton School Committee are now being accepted by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The Nominating Pan­el is a thirteen-member body composed of Boston Public Schools (BPS) parents, educa­tors, school leaders and repre­sentatives of the business and higher education communities. The selected member’s term will begin on January 6, 2025 and expire on January 1, 2029. Applications to fill the upcom­ing vacancy are due Friday, No­vember 15, 2024 at 11:59 p.m.

Interviews for selected can­didates will be held on Thurs­day, November 21 and Friday, November 22, 2024 in the late afternoon or early evening. Candidates must be Boston res­idents and should expect that service on the School Commit­tee involves a significant time commitment to connect with school departments and leaders and prepare for and attend bi­weekly meetings that run into late hours in the evening.

The Boston School Com­mittee is the governing body of the Boston Public School. The School Committee is responsi­ble for:

• Defining the vision, mis­sion, and goals of the Boston Public Schools;

• Establishing and monitor­ing the annual operating bud­get;

• Hiring, managing, and evaluating the Superintendent; and

• Setting and reviewing dis­trict policies and practices to support student achievement.

The seven members of the School Committee are Boston residents appointed by the May­or. The Mayor appoints mem­bers from a list of candidates recommended by the Boston School Committee Nominating Panel. The School Committee also includes a non-voting stu­dent member of the Boston Stu­dent Advisory Council.

The School Committee meets approximately twice per month during the school year to adopt, review and modi­fy policies and practices that support teaching, learning and improved student achievement. With the exception of executive sessions, Committee meetings are open to the public, feature public comment periods and are broadcast on Boston City TV.

Please direct all questions and submit completed applica­tions to scnominatingpanel@ boston.gov or to Boston City Hall, Mayor’s Office, 5th floor, Boston, MA 02201. You can learn more about the Boston School Committee online.

Applications will be avail­able in English, Simplified Chi­nese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Spanish, and Haitian Creole.