Public Meeting Planned for Future of Chain Forge Building in Navy Yard

Special to the Patriot Bridge

The City of Boston Planning Department will be holding a virtual community meeting on September 17 at 6:00 pm regarding Chain Forge (Building 105) in the Charlestown Navy Yard. The purpose of the meeting is to gather ideas for rehabilitation of the building.

Chain Forge, also known as Building 105, is an approximately 58,800 sf historic building in the Charlestown Navy Yard. The Planning Department invites the community to envision the future of this iconic landmark together.

How to Participate

Please register in advance: bit.ly/ChainForgeMeeting1

Meeting ID: 161 150 4639

Toll Free Call in Number: (833) 568-8864

To learn more please visit bit.ly/ChainForge. If you have any questions, contact Yoon Cha at [email protected] or 617 918 6234.