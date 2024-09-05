City of Boston Recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are calling attention to the heartbreaking consequences of the opioid epidemic as they marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday, August 31. The entire City of Boston extends heartfelt condolences to residents from all corners of our community who have lost a loved one to a fatal overdose. Mayor Wu, her administration, and the BPHC are also highlighting their ongoing commitment to expanding access to lifesaving care and crucial harm reduction services through events and programming for National Recovery Month, which begins on September 1.

To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, and the upcoming start to National Recovery Month, Boston is again joining with volunteers and State partners in planting more than 20,000 purple flags on Boston Common to memorialize the lives lost to overdoses over the past decade across Massachusetts. Throughout National Recovery Month, the BPHC is also reminding all Boston residents that the overdose-reversing drug naloxone is safe and easy to use. BPHC is partnering with community organizations to connect residents and organizations with this life saving resource. BPHC is also launching an educational ad campaign that will teach the public about the importance of naloxone and how they can access it for free.

“The opioid crisis touches lives across our community, and I’m so grateful for the work our many departments are doing to help dismantle the dangerous stigma of substance use disorder and help those suffering,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are committed to connecting individuals with services that put them on the path to recovery and supporting families who have lost loved ones to this ongoing crisis.”

State data showed a 12% increase in opioid-related overdose deaths in Boston from 2022-2023 while there was a 10% decrease in those deaths statewide. The Boston Public Health Commission’s Health of Boston Data Update 2024 report showed that from 2019 to 2023, there was a 40.5% increase in the drug overdose mortality rate for Boston overall. The report also found communities of color continue to be uniquely impacted by this crisis. During the five-year period, the overdose mortality increased 124.5% for Black residents and 44.2% for Latinx residents, while remaining close to unchanged for white and Asian Boston residents. Boston has allocated $250,000 per year to provide financial aid and grief support to families who have lost a loved one to overdose, drawing on dollars the city received from settlements with opioid companies.

“Opioid overdose deaths have occurred in every community and every neighborhood in Boston and can be prevented,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “One way that we can honor lives tragically cut short is by increasing access to harm reduction, including naloxone which reverses opioid overdoses, and treatment to anyone who is struggling with substance use disorder.”

In response to the continued impacts of the opioid crisis, the BPHC previously announced $7.5 million in new funding to expand overdose prevention and access to care. The Centers for Disease Control awarded the BPHC $6.5 million over five years to distribute naloxone, place substance use navigators in three Boston community health centers, and work with the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center to provide ongoing training to medical providers. Additionally, Boston is distributing $1 million in grants to community organizations that will hand out naloxone throughout Boston neighborhoods and teach more residents about how to recognize and respond to overdose. These grants are funded by the opioid settlements, which Boston will receive incrementally through 2038, for an estimated total of $37 million.

National Recovery Month is an opportunity to honor those living in recovery and share resources for people experiencing substance use disorder. The City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commissioner are partnering with organizations on several activities this September:

• The BPHC, Boston Public Library, and MOAC created a curated list of books about recovery and harm reduction.

• A calendar of additional Recovery Month events sponsored by BPHC community partners can be found here.

• On the last day of September, Boston will light City Hall purple in recognition of Recovery Month.

In 2023 BPHC distributed over 23,000 doses of naloxone to residents and community partners and made 2,389 referrals for substance use treatment. The Commission also hosts training programs to equip opioid users, their families, and healthcare providers with the knowledge and skills to prevent, identify, and intervene during a drug overdose using naloxone. For more details on these training programs, please visit our overdose prevention website.

To find out more about recovery services and where to seek help, please call 311 or visit www.boston.gov/recovery. Grief and trauma support services can also be found here. If you suspect an overdose, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 immediately. Fatal overdoses can be prevented through proactive education and harm reduction efforts.