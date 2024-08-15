Local Students Earn Academic Honors

McGinley Graduates from Emerson College

Emerson College awarded approximately 1,045 undergraduate degrees to the Class of 2024 during the 144th Commencement.

Charles McGinley from Charlestown,received a BA in Business Creative Enterprises.

During the ceremony, the College honored award-winning executives, creators, and Emersonians for their contributions and efforts to the arts, communication, and greater humanity.

Randy Barbato ‘82, acclaimed director, producer, and co-founder of World of Wonder, the multi-platform entertainment company behind the Emmy Award-winning show “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, and Emerson Trustees Doug Holloway and Al Jaffe received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees. Barbato ‘82 delivered the commencement address.

“I do want you to take the time to discover yourself in the world. Trust the timing in your life. Things will not turn out how you planned,” said Barbato. “It’s experiences that create the opportunities. It’s the experiences that build your endurance and connections with another and remind you to refine your confidence.”

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has approximately 4,161undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, DC, London, China, and the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England, and South Africa. The College has an active network of 51,000+ alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.