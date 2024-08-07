Arthur Jemison Stepping Down as Planning Chief

By Adam Swift

Arthur Jemison, the city’s Chief of Planning, announced his departure from that position last week.

Jemison, who was appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu two years ago, will be returning to Michigan, where his wife and two children live (a third is at college in Amherst). His last day with the city will be Sept. 13.

“Arthur has been an exceptional leader and partner to accomplish our shared vision for Boston’s growth—grounded in affordability, resiliency, and equity,” said Wu in a statement. “Under his leadership and vision, we’ve achieved unprecedented progress through Article 80 Reform, Squares and Streets Plans and Zoning, comprehensive zoning reform, and restoring planning as a core function of city government. I am so grateful for his service to the City of Boston, and I am confident that the team we’ve built will ensure that we continue the momentum to make Boston a home for everyone.”

Planning Department Deputy Chief Devin Quirk will serve as interim director of the department when Jemison leaves.

“Devin has played a key role setting the strategic direction for our team and I know that he will continue the great work we’ve done together over the past two years,” Jemison stated.

Before taking over the top planning job in Boston, Jemison was the chief of planning, housing, and development for the city of Detroit.

Jemison has had a long career in planning development, having worked for the Boston Redevelopment Authority and the Boston Housing Authority, as well as a state housing official for former Governor Deval Patrick, previous to serving as the top planning official in Detroit.

During his time in Boston, Jemison helped oversee the transition of the quais-public Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) into a city-run planning department.

On July 1, Wu marked the first day of the new department, stating that it was the first time in 70 years the city has had a planning department, restoring planning as a core function of city government. The majority of BPDA staff transitioned into jobs with the city to become employees of the new department. However, the planning process in the city still faces some challenges, as the state legislature recently failed to pass a home-rule petition that would have allied the city to revise the legal structures that created the BPDA (formerly the Boston Redevelopment Authority) decades ago.

In an email to planning staff sent on Thursday, August 1, Jemison stated that it was a difficult decision to leave, because he said he believes deeply in the work the department is doing.

“I believe in growing Boston by leading with planning and elevating design,” he wrote. “I believe in reforming the zoning code, modernizing development review, and ensuring public land for public good. Together, we made incredible progress to meet these priorities over the last 2+ years, and today our organization is thriving and set up for success in its next chapter.”

Jemison stated that when he arrived to pursue an ambitious agenda, people questioned whether project approvals would stop and staff would keep leaving.

“Now, everyone can see that the new Planning Department is strong,” he stated. “Our team has 45 additional staff than when I started. We have retained talent and are hiring bright, young and senior experienced staff who want to grow this City and make it more resilient, equitable, and affordable.”

During the past two-plus years, Jemison said the department and the city accomplished all of this while succeeding in every traditional metric – five large area or neighborhood plans completed, four neighborhood rezonings passed – over 170 projects, 40M GSF of development approved.

“This included approx 11,000 new housing units, including 3,790 income restricted units approved in two years,” Jemison stated. “We have also successfully launched Article 80 modernization, Squares + Streets, and are working hard on comprehensive citywide zoning reform. It is important to say that you – our team working together – made these things happen.”

Jemison stated that he made the decision to move back to Michigan to be closer to his family. While the intention was for his family to join him in Boston in 2022, he stated that a serious health challenge required his family to remain in Michigan.

“A central goal of mine over the last two years has been establishing a Planning Department in the City of Boston that will improve, elevate, and center planning and zoning in a way that serves this City and its residents,” Jemison stated. “With the transition complete and a new school year about to begin, now is a good time for me to step away from this role for my family.”

Jemison shared his gratitude to Mayor Wu for giving him the opportunity to head the planning department.

“It has been my honor to serve the residents of Boston as part of her Administration,” he stated. “She believes in Boston and its people and is resolute in her commitment to the City’s growth. This staff has done an exceptional job implementing her vision for a green and growing City that everyone can call home.”