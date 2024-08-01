Congratulations, Mayor Wu

We would like to offer our congratulations and best wishes to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who recently announced that she is expecting her third child in January.

Mayor Wu has told the press that she does not plan on taking maternity leave and fully intends to seek re-election next year.

We have no doubt that the mayor’s husband, Conor Pewarski, will play a huge role on the homefront, given the incredible demands of the office of mayor.

We wish the mayor and her family all the best in the coming months and we look forward to greeting Boston City Hall’s first-ever First Baby!