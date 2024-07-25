NEW Health Celebrates National Health Center Week with Community Events

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) is celebrating National Health Center Week from August 4 through August 10 with a free community celebration throughout the week. Activities will take place at both sites throughout the week. This annual celebration endorsed by the National Association of Community Health Centers helps raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. In honor of this, NEW Health invites the entire North End and Charlestown communities to take advantage of the free resources and activities they are offering.

The Walk Club is an ongoing program for those of all ages to join a guided walk or physical activity every

Wednesday at 10 a.m.

During Healthy Produce Distribution, a variety of produce will be handed out to those who need it.

Week of August 4 – 10

Daily events throughout the week:

• Monday, August 5, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Healthy Produce Distribution (both sites) – a variety of produce will be handed out to those who need it, while supplies last

• Tuesday, August 6, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Health Fair (Charlestown)

• Wednesday, August 7, 10a.m. – 12p.m.: Weekly Walk Club and Smoothies (Charlestown) – the Walk Club is an ongoing program for those of all ages to join a guided walk or physical activity every Wednesday at 10 a.m.

• Wednesday, August 7, 1p.m. – 4 p.m.: Health Fair (North End)

• Thursday, August 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12pm: Yoga Class and Lunch (North End *this will take place at the Nazzaro Community Center at 30 N. Bennett Street, behind the Health Center) – this class will also take place weekly on Thursdays for the remainder of the year; no advance registration required and open to all ages

• Friday, August 9th 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Healthy Eating Workshop (North End – this will take place at the Nazzaro Community Center at 30 N. Bennett Street, behind the Health Center)

NEW Health – North End

332 Hanover Street

Boston, MA 02113

NEW Health – Charlestown

15 Tufts Street

Charlestown, MA 02129

Transportation services can be provided for those who need it. Please contact NEW Health’s Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator, Danny Coakley at 617-643-8105 to coordinate a ride.

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes. NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.