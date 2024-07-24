Local Artists Continue to be Exhibited at AGC at Hood Park

The Artists Group of Charlestown (AGC) and Hood Park are pleased to announce the continuation of their Art Exhibition Partnership. “Sophisticated”, “refreshing and rejuvenating”, “energetic yet thoughtful”….these are just some of the descriptions of the AGC Gallery at Hood.

Started in 2021, the AGC Gallery at Hood Park, also known as the Red Wall of Art, showcases local artists and AGC Members. Housed in a bright, comfortable atrium, the exhibit wall is located at 500 Rutherford Avenue and is accessible via the North Entrance, off of Rutherford Ave. This hidden gem has delighted viewers for the past two years including the entire Hood Park campus, Charlestown community and visitors alike. Exhibitions have featured oil painters, watercolorists, photographers, mixed media artists and both realists and abstract expressionists. The exhibition changes quarterly.

Mary Landucci, Director of Community Engagement and Events at Hood Park has described their goal of furthering public art. “ Hood Park is dedicated to fostering an accessible public art destination for all to enjoy. The campus features murals and pieces displaying various techniques and mediums, showcasing local artists to cross-cultural and international artists alike. Hood Park is excited to continue our partnership with AGC and the local artist community.

Jim Kennedy, a Charlestown resident and AGC supporter, has had the pleasure of coordinating the art exhibitions with Mary.

He says “ Mary has been very helpful to AGC in promoting the art exhibitions to numerous local organizations and contacts. As a result, the Artists of AGC have been more than happy to help further Hood’s goal of meeting the public’s demand for more art. Residents like the art exhibitions and the Artists get to display talents – the proverbial win – win. “

Hood Park is a dynamic, mixed-use urban campus in the heart of Boston’s vibrant and historic Charlestown neighborhood. Originally home to the New England dairy company H.P. Hood and Sons, the 20-acre site has been completely reimagined as an innovation district and community destination for residents, employees and visitors to live, work, play and gather. Hood Park includes first-class lab and office space, a dynamic mix of activated retail, luxury apartment living and publicly-accessible open spaces including Hood Green, a one-acre lawn and focal point of the development. Pedestrian friendly and transit oriented, Hood Park is conveniently located steps away from the MBTA Orange Line and Interstate 93, and is quickly accessible from Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. For more information, including development updates and the latest events and activations at Hood Park, visit hoodpark.com or follow us on Instagram @HoodParkCharlestown.

The Artists Group of Charlestown, housed in the StoveFactory Gallery on Medford Street in Charlestown, has a mission to showcase artists’ works and promote high-quality cultural programming for the community. To learn more visit www.ArtistsGroupofCharlestown.com

Now at AGC at Hood until July 30, the Mixed Media Assemblages of Caity Sprague. Coming July 30 – November 11, the oil paintings of Rachel McIntosh. Look for the Red Wall of Art!