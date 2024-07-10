MWRA Annual Report Confirms High Quality of Region’s Water

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA), which supplies drinking water to fifty-three area municipalities including Boston, is mailing its Annual Water Quality Report to every household within its service area. Sourced from the Quabbin and Wachusett Reservoirs, local drinking water undergoes hundreds of thousands of tests annually, is constantly being monitored and this year once again meets or surpasses every federal and state safe drinking water standard. MWRA drinking water is considered among the nation’s best.

Executive Director Henry Vitale of Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC), which partners with MWRA to provide Boston’s award-winning drinking water, noted that the focus on quality is imperative every step of the way from “the reservoir to the tap.” In that spirit, he said, BWSC is continuing its aggressive campaign to remove all private lead service pipes remaining in Boston. “We want everyone in Boston to enjoy our high-quality drinking water safely,” said Vitale. “If people have a lead pipe supplying water into their residence, suspect they have lead or are unsure, please call Boston Water and Sewer Commission right away.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has directed the Commission to provide both free inspections to determine if pipes are lead or not, and for the lead replacement program itself to be cost free. Boston property owners who would like to take advantage of the no-cost private lead service pipe removal program are urged to call the BWSC Lead Hotline for assistance on this or any other lead related issues at (617) 989-7888. Customers may also visit the Commission’s Lead Service Map at: https://www.bwsc.org/environment-education/maproom/lead-service-map to look up information the Commission may have on the status of their property.

While both MWRA’s and BWSC’s public distribution mains are lead free, thousands of older Boston properties may still have a private lead service line. Replacement of private lead service lines is an important public health issue because excessive amounts of lead in the body can cause serious adverse health effects, especially for young children and pregnant women. Again, call our Lead Hotline at 617-989-7888 for more information.

MWRA Water Quality Report

Boston is home to New England’s oldest and largest water, sewer and storm water systems, which are owned, maintained and operated by Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC). Established in 1977, BWSC provides portable water and sewer services to more than one million people per day. BWSC is also the leading organizer of We Are All Connected, a campaign to raise public awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving Boston’s waterways. For more information please visit: www.bwsc.org.