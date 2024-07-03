Easing the commute

Tall Ship offering free ferry service between Charlestown and East Boston during Sumner Tunnel closure

In an effort to make the commute a lot easier during the closure of the Sumer Tunnel, one East Boston restaurant is doing its part by offering free water shuttle service to anyone traveling to and from that neighborhood and Pier 6 in Charlestown, as well as to the North End and the Seaport, between July 5 and Aug. 5.

The Tall Ship – a floating oyster bar that sits atop a 245-foot vessel moored on Pier One in East Boston – is offering this service, which arrives at and departs from 6 New St. via the Boston Launch Company, which currently operates three launch boats on the Boston Harbor to serve East Boston and Charlestown, as well as Lewis Wharf and the Fan Pier.

Hours of operation for the service, weather permitting, are Monday and Tuesday: from 3 to 11 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday: from 1 to 11 p.m.; and on Saturday and Sunday: from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Normally, the shuttle has a nominal fee of $4 per adult one way and $2 per senior citizen or teen one way. Visit bostonlaunchcompany.com for more information.

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed seven days a week from July 5 to Aug. 5 as part of a $160 million rehabilitation project being led by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation (MassDOT).

To make reservation or for more information on The Tall Ship, visit tallshipboston.com.