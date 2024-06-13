Pistorino Named the Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholar Winner

Julia E. Pistorino has been named the 2024 Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholar. Pistorino who attended Boston Latin Academy, maintained a 3.455 GPA and took three advanced placement courses. She was designated a Magna Cum Laude for the 2023-2024 academic team. Her athletic prowess was demonstrated in the rowing and vault events. Julia will be on Charlestown Boy’s and Girl’s Club Junior staff this summer. She is the 29th women winner of the Quinn Scholarship and the fourth winner from Boston Latin Academy. On June 2, she was awarded a $16,000 scholarship with her parents Ellen and Edward Pistorino in attendance.

In September, Julia will be attending Connecticut College with the Class of 2028. Her willingness to help is legendary, and a physical therapy field is planned. Building her at Connecticut College will be her siblings Edward, Class of 2025 and sister Jessica, class of 2027.

The committee is indeed proud of Julia for her accomplishments and sterling character. The eloquent words of Thomas Jefferson capture this winner, “In matters of style, swim with the current, in matters of principle, stand like a rock.