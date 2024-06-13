Battle of Bunker Hill Programs Honor Past, Look to the Future: Healey To Participate in Remembrance Ceremony

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Since June 9, the National Parks of Boston and partners have been hosting a series of events to commemorate the 249th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill. All programs are free and open to the public. Events at Bunker Hill Monument are tented and take place rain or shine.

Friday, June 14, 10-11 a.m.

The National Parks of Boston, British Consulate, American Legion J.W. Conway Bunker Hill Post 26, and Home Base will host a Flag Day Ceremony at the memorial flag garden on the grounds of the Bunker Hill Monument. The public is invited to join the reading of names of lives lost at the Battle of Bunker Hill.

Saturday, June 15, 5-7 p.m.

The Bunker Hill Parade Committee will host a community concert featuring live music by Jinty McGrath and Band at the Monument.

Saturday, June 15, 7:30-8:45 p.m.

The National Parks of Boston and Bunker Hill Monument Association will host a Luminary Gathering of Remembrance at the Bunker Hill Monument and grounds. Charlestown families, residents, elected officials, service members, and the general public are invited to encircle the monument with handheld lanterns provided by the National Park Service. Music will be provided by the Warren-Prescott eighth grade choir and a community string ensemble. The gathering will conclude with the illumination of the Monument and a moment of silence to reflect on its timeless significance as a beacon of hope and possibility.

Sunday, June 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

The Bunker Hill Parade Committee will host the annual Bunker Hill Parade. The parade commemorates the Battle of Bunker Hill, the armed services, and the essence of American heritage while celebrating the historic neighborhood of Charlestown.

Monday, June 17, 3:30-4:45 p.m.

The National Parks of Boston, Bunker Hill Monument Association, and American Legion J.W. Conway Bunker Hill Post 26 will hold the annual Battle of Bunker Hill Remembrance Ceremony & Oration on the grounds of the Monument. The following elected officials and special guests are confirmed to speak: Governor Maura Healey; British Consul General Peter Abbott; Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, City of Boston; Mohegan Tribal Historian Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel; and Christian Di Spigna, Executive Director, Dr. Joseph Warren Foundation. Park Superintendent Michael Creasey will open and close the program.

The Remembrance Ceremony is preceded by a 1:30 p.m. ecumenical service at Saint Francis De Sales Parish hosted by American Legion J.W. Conway Bunker Hill Post 26, followed by a procession from the church to the Monument. The procession will stop briefly for a wreath laying at Bunker Hill Burial Ground officiated by the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company and Massachusetts Freemasons. The USS Constitution Color Guard, The Musick of Prescott’s Battalion, Warren-Prescott School Choir, elected officials, and dignitaries will also join the procession along with the general public. A trolley will leave the Bunker Hill Museum at 1 p.m. for the service for those that require transport.

More information on programs and events is available online.

This year’s events and the recent restoration of the Bunker Hill Monument underscore the importance of the battle in United States history as the park and the city of Boston prepare for the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill in 2025 and the 250th anniversary of the founding of the nation on July 4, 2026.

“We are honored to partner with elected officials and the community to commemorate the Battle of Bunker Hill,” said National Parks of Boston Superintendent Michael Creasey. “In coming together to share the stories of that day, we ensure that the meanings of this critical moment in American history are passed along to future generations so that they are inspired to engage actively in shaping the nation’s way forward.”

On June 17, 1775, New England soldiers faced the British army for the first time in a pitched battle. Though the British forces claimed the field, the casualties inflicted by the Provincial soldiers from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire were staggering. Of the nearly 2,400 British soldiers and Marines engaged, almost 1,000 were wounded or killed.

The National Parks of Boston is a collection of three National Park Service sites – Boston National Historical Park, Boston African American National Historic Site, and Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park. Established by individual legislation and for designated purposes, the three units have come together under a unified organizational umbrella to collaborate in ways that celebrate our cultural heritage, reconnect people to history and nature, and provide outdoor recreation opportunities on land and on the water. For more information, visit: www.nps.gov/bost, www.nps.gov/boaf, and www.bostonharborislands.org.