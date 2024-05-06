The Castle Group Appoints Melissa Paiva as Social Media Account Director

With dramatic growth and increasingly integrated client engagements, The Castle Group, a Boston-based public relations, event management and marketing firm, has appointed Melissa Paiva to the newly-created role of social media account director.

Paiva specializes in organic and paid social media strategy and activation, amplifying brands, building audiences, and community engagement. As social media account director, she oversees the implementation and optimization of social channels on behalf of clients and the agency, providing insight, direction, strategy, and execution.

“At the heart of it all, we’re communicators – and social media touches every aspect of what we do at Castle to reach our clients’ key audiences,” said Sandy Lish, Castle principal and co-founder. “With Melissa’s impressive track record working across critical sectors like healthcare, financial services and consumer, she understands the power of language and the need for clear voices across all platforms. She’s here to guide our clients, our teams, and help us stay ahead of the curve. She’s already made such an impact and we’re lucky to have her.”

Prior to joining Castle, Paiva held social media management roles at Gupta Media and Full Contact Advertising where she partnered with regional influencers to amplify the organic social media efforts of brands like Papa Gino’s, New England Honda, and Massachusetts State Lottery.

At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, she helped develop and execute a new social media strategy as the hospital rebranded under the Mass General Brigham system. Paiva’s additional experience includes stints at Citizens Bank and Reebok, where she supported partnerships with the Philadelphia Phillies, Lawn on D, Spartan Race, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and assisted on Reebok’s rebranding campaign.

“Those who help craft and control the narrative are best positioned to lead social media efforts, in good times and in times of crisis. Social media has become a natural vertical for Castle and our clients,” said Paiva. “I’ve always wanted to be in a space that prioritizes mission and helping the general community share their stories with the world. There’s an element of trust when you walk through the doors, and I am truly thankful for the entrepreneurial spirit that Castle encourages us all to bring to our work.”

Paiva grew up in Glastonbury, CT and came to Massachusetts to study communications with a focus on advertising and graphic design, earning her bachelor’s degree from Endicott College in 2014. She lives in South Boston with her fiancé and dog, Brewster.

