The 2024 Charlestown Mayoral Candidate Survey

The 2024 All Roads Charlestown, Mayor of Charlestown Race has officially begun. We are excited to announce that we have two amazing candidates running for the title this year. Both Colby and Tim have planned some great events for our community, so make sure to follow them on their journey and enjoy all the festivities. All Roads Charlestown has also established a Mayor’s Race committee; Kelliegh Moses, Meghan Collins, Nikki Nutter-Jenkins, and Patty Kelley have graciously joined us in our efforts to continue and grow this beloved community tradition. The winner will be announced on Saturday June 15, 2024 at the All Roads Charlestown Bunker Hill Day Block Party. For all updates and questions please follow: @allroadscharlestown on IG/FB or contact us at [email protected]

Please get to know your candidates below!

Candidate Tim McKenna

1. How long have you lived in Charlestown?

We moved to Charlestown from Brooklyn, NY in the summer of 2010, so coming up on 14 years.

2. Tell us about yourself: Who are you?

I grew up in California and came out to Boston where I met my wife, Shannon Fitzgerald, while we were attending Boston University’s School for the Arts. We have three kids, Hannah(15), Desmond(11) and Finnuala(9). I’m a dual Irish-US citizen as my father was born in Belfast and I’m the 12th great grandson of Thomas Dudley who settled on the Charlestown peninsula in 1630 with the Arbella company. Maybe. I’ve been involved with Charlestown Youth Soccer on the board for the better part of the last decade and have done my best to represent all youth sports programs by sitting on the Charlestown Neighborhood Council as a non-profit seat for the last 5 years.

3. What are your favorite hobbies?

I love to play golf, and with some other dads in town we started the Charlestown Golf Club last year. I play for the Charlestown Football Club, men’s over 40 league. Other than sports, I love to cook and share meals with friends and I love to play music still, when I can. If I can’t be doing any of those things myself, I like to watch sports, eat great food, and listen to music.

4. What does it mean to you, to be a part of the Charlestown community?

Super grateful! This is the place we chose to raise our children. They are a reflection of the two best decisions in my life, to marry their amazing mother, and to raise them in this community. We have made some of our best friends here in town and it’s great to see all the kids growing up together. I try to do all I can to help give back to the community that has given this to us.

5. What is your favorite Charlestown event?

It has to be the Bunker Hill Day parade. It’s my favorite day of the year, especially when it falls on Father’s Day, the US Open Final, and the inevitability of the Charlestown Men’s over 40 soccer team fighting off relegation or for promotion. This year is lining up for more of the same and I’m super excited for our campaigns capstone event at the KoC Thursday Night of Parade week. It will be a lot of fun.

6. What is your favorite memory of Charlestown?

The first parade day was pretty special, but I’d have to say seeing the kids in the Warren Prescott musicals every year are my favorite memories. They work so hard and it really shows what the kids are capable of when pushed to achieve something spectacular and supported by so many caring parents.

7. What is your favorite spot in Charlestown?

There are so many, but I’d have to say Pier 4 at night. I’ve caught a few striped sea bass off that pier, but even on summer nights when we don’t catch anything, it’s just so nice to be out there with friends and take in the views of the harbor.

8. How can people vote for you?

You can Venmo our business account at @timformayor. Every vote = $1. We’ll be out in the community, often down at the Charlestown High School fields selling them as well. If you would like to offer your ballots for the raffle to be entered on behalf of another charity or non-profit in town, please note that when sending over on Venmo. We’ll have some more information on the events we are hosting soon. The most important thing is to support the parade and everything else that All Roads Charlestown does for the community. If you haven’t contributed in the past, make this your year. If you feel some back payments are in order, let that feeling compel you. If you don’t want to vote for me, donate to Colby, or better, both of us. Maybe 3:2 in my favor. If you’d like to help support the campaign in any other way, we’d love your help. You can email me at [email protected]

Candidate Colby Cahill

1. How long have you lived in Charlestown?

I was born and raised in Charlestown, it’s about to be 28 years living in the town that I call home.

2. Tell us about yourself: Who are you?

I am an eighth generation townie who grew up knowing what it means to be a part of a community. My family ran Charlestown Little League where I spent most of my days working the concession stand and handing out equipment. I grew up as a Club kid and eventually became the Aquatics Program Manager for many years.

3. What are your favorite hobbies?

I love to travel, spending time with my family, checking out new bars/restaurants and dancing with my friends!

4. What does it mean to you, to be a part of the Charlestown community?

Being part of the Charlestown community means being connected to a group of people who share a sense of belonging and support. It’s about contributing positively to the neighborhood’s traditions and working together to make Charlestown a better place for everyone.

5. What’s your favorite event in Charlestown?

One of my favorite Charlestown events is Music Bingo! If you ever attended, I’m sure you’ve seen me on the dance floor!

6. What’s your favorite memory from Charlestown?

Being from Charlestown, I don’t have a specific favorite memory – there’s too many to count. From cheerleading at Pop Warner, playing in the McGonagle tournament as a kid, to helping down the neck, going to Family Fun Nights at the Harvard Kent, watching the Kitchen Kup/Townie Cup games. This town has given me an abundance of favorite memories!

7. What’s your favorite spot in Charlestown?

I can always count going to the Warren Tavern for a good time! I do have to give a shout out to Monument for their Espresso Martini.

8. How can people vote for you?

VENMO: @Colby-Cahill or if you don’t have that, you can email [email protected].

I am holding a Kentucky Derby fundraiser event at Urban Wild on Saturday May 4th 3pm-7pm. FREE ENTRY. Wear your Derby best! There will be raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle and a golf contest! Hope to see you there!