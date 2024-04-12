News Briefs

DiDomenico Delivers Keynote Speech for Children’s Advocacy Event

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently delivered the keynote address during The Massachusetts PTA Healthy Living webinar series. This specific event addressed how communities can come together as one for the health, safety and wellbeing of our children. DiDomenico highlighted how advocacy work and building coalitions can bring communities together in support of all health needs for our children.

“One of my top priorities throughout my career has been ensuring we invest in the best teachers, resources, and services for our children across Massachusetts,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “It was a pleasure spending time with Massachusetts PTA members and discussing how people can most effectively advocate and organize their communities to protect the wellbeing of our state’s children. I want to thank Jackie Coogan, the MA PTA Health, Safety and Wellness Chairperson, and the entire Health, Safety and Wellness Committee for putting this fantastic and impactful virtual series together and inviting me to speak.”

The Massachusetts Congress of Parents and Teachers, also known as the Massachusetts State PTA, is a non-profit organization made up of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of Massachusetts’s children. The Massachusetts PTA Health, Safety and Wellness Committee is dedicated to the holistic health and well-being of our Massachusetts communities, and they provide programming that speaks directly to the needs of local educators, families, students and community partners.

Local Nonprofit “e” inc. to Host Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival In April

The “e” inc. Wild and Scenic Film Festival fundraiser brings together Boston-area communities to showcase global and local environmental initiatives and issues. This evening is an opportunity to recognize and connect with community members and to share a curated selection of Wild & Scenic films that celebrate the beauty of our planet and the importance of environmental conservation.

The event will take place at the Atlantic Wharf in Boston on Saturday April 27, at 6:30 p.m. Along with the film viewing, attendees will enjoy a brief awards ceremony, a silent auction, and light bites and drinks. All the proceeds from the event enable “e” inc. to grow their planet science and sustainability education programs provided to Boston youth. Visit www.einc-action.org to learn more and purchase tickets or to contribute to the fundraising efforts.

Boston based nonprofit “e” inc. brings hands-on, exciting science education and action to urban children and youth, with programs that help them grow as learners, leaders, and ‘doers’ for the planet. “e” inc.’s programs span over 30 sites throughout the Greater Boston area providing in-person learning and skill-building throughout the year.

USS Constitution Opens Lottery for Independence Day Underway

A free lottery to win a spot aboard USS Constitution’s July 4th underway demonstration is scheduled to open tomorrow, April 2nd. To enter the lottery, use the link that will be posted on USS Constitution’s Facebook and Instagram pages starting on April 2nd.

The lottery is open to the general public. 150 people will be randomly selected to join USS Constitution’s crew as they go underway in Boston Harbor. Each person selected will be allowed to bring one guest.

Passengers will engage with active-duty Sailors to gain an understanding of the Navy’s mission, learn about USS Constitution’s history, and will have a front-row seat as the crew fires a 21-gun salute in honor of Independence Day.

The lottery to enter for a chance to go underway is open until May 2nd, with winners being notified by email May 16th. Lottery entries must be received by midnight, May 1st, and are limited to one per household.

All winners are required to provide their own transportation and lodging accommodations. All passengers must be at least eight years of age and be physically able to travel up and down steep sets of stairs and stand for prolonged periods of time.

Attendees aged 18 and older must bring a government-issued photo ID. Please direct any questions about the lottery to USS Constitution’s Special Events Division at:

617-593-2025 or [email protected].

USS Constitution is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for public visitation.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State. She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.