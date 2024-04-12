Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Flores of Charlestown Earns Degree at George Fox University

Melissa Flores of Charlestown was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its mid-semester graduation ceremony in December of 2023. Flores earned a doctor of psychology.

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University” and ranked as the top Christian college in Oregon by The Wall Street Journal. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 14 masters and doctoral degrees.

Moody Named to Muhlenberg College Dean’s List

Congratulations to William Moody of Charlestown on being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg is a highly selective, private, four-year residential, liberal arts college offering baccalaureate and graduate programs. With an enrollment of nearly 2,000 students, Muhlenberg College is dedicated to shaping creative, compassionate, collaborative leaders through rigorous academic programs in the arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences; selected preprofessional programs, including accounting, business, education and public health; and progressive workforce-focused post-baccalaureate certificates and master’s degrees. Located in Allentown, Pennsylvania, approximately 90 miles west of New York City, Muhlenberg is a member of the Centennial Conference, competing in 23 varsity sports. Muhlenberg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Holy Cross Announces Dean’s List

More than 1,600 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Elizabeth Griffith of Charlestown, Class of 2024

James Hauser of Charlestown , Class of 2025

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

About Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

McGInley Earns Dean’s List

Emerson College student Charles McGInley from Charlestown is named to the College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

McGInley is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Buckley Makes Curry College Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates Emma Buckley of Charlestown, who was named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 90+ Majors, Minors, and Concentrations in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,050 students. The student body consists of 1,830 traditional students and nearly 220 continuing education and graduate students. The College offers a wide array of co-curricular activities ranging from 17 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre and visual arts program.

Charlestown Resident Named to Clark University’s Fall Dean’s List

Ruo Y. Wu, of Charlestown, was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow’s most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. With more than 45 undergraduate majors and major tracks, more than 30 advanced degree programs, a growing number of professional certificate programs and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark University fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our students to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence.

Dean’s List Honors Announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Lilly Ladd of Charlestown , Class of 2026

James Moss of Sommerville , Class of 2024

Daniel Percac of Charlestown , Class of 2026

Sam Ringrose of Boston Class of 2026

Rachel Tucker of Somerville Class of 2024

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.