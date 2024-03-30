News Briefs

Upcoming Lecture Explores ‘Women Artists of the North Shore in the Early 20th Century’

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown presents an art gallery lecture called ‘Women Artists of the North Shore in the Early 20th Century’ on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at StoveFactory Gallery and Studios at 523 Medford St. in Charlestown. Doors open at 5 p.m., and complimentary refreshments will be served.

Join art historian Judith Curtis to discover untold stories of early 20th century women artists of the North Shore. Her lecture, based on her work as co-curator of the 2015 ‘Strokes of Genius: Women Artists of New England’ exhibition at the Rockport Art Association & Museum, will delve into the lives and works of influential artists Jane Peterson, Marguerite Pearson, Emma Fordyce McRae, and others. Through her engaging slide presentation, Curtis will highlight how color, design, and subject matter helped establish these women as experts in their field despite facing immense challenges in the male-dominated art world of their time.

Admission is free; reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/art-gallery-lecture-tickets-856385882227?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Project Bread’s Walk for Hunger Set for May 5

The Walk for Hunger, Project Bread’s annual fundraising event and the Commonwealth’s largest and oldest day of community action against hunger, is seeking walkers for the celebration. The one-day event is set for Sunday, May 5 on the Boston Common, and will feature family-friendly activities along the 3-mile loop. In its 56th year, Project Bread invites you to help raise more than $1.3 million to support the leading statewide food security organization’s approach to permanently solve hunger, which includes working year-round across policy initiatives, programs, and hunger prevention measures to ensure food access for all children and families in Massachusetts.

Likeminded anti-hunger organizations can enroll in the nonprofit’s co-fundraising program, The Commonwealth, forming teams to raise money to support their own work, while also furthering Project Bread’s statewide effort. To register for the event and create a personal or team fundraising page for the Walk for Hunger or to make a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk or email [email protected].