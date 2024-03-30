Lyric Stage Boston Presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’

Lyric Stage Boston charms its way into spring by presenting the fun and fizzy musical comedy “The Drowsy Chaperone” with Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Directed and Choreographed by Larry Sousa° with Music Direction from Matt Stern, the winter blues will melt away and audiences will be delighted by the jubilations of a good old-fashioned musical comedy that will bring smiles, laughs, and much needed joy.

A comfortable chair with an old record crackling away is the perfect cure for the “blues” for a charming but lonely “Man in Chair”, our guide into the world of the show-within-a-show, The Drowsy Chaperone. His favorite cast album from the Jazz Age comes to fizzy life complete with a self-admiring showgirl, her gin-soaked chaperone, a saucy Latin lover, a bumbling best man, a clueless soon-to-be groom, and a cornucopia of characters from a befuddled producer, to a dippy hostess and gangsters posing as pastry chefs. This bubbly love letter to musical theater sparkles with one show-stopper after another, mix-ups, mayhem, and a wedding (or two).

Director Larry Sousa° says, “The Drowsy Chaperone pulls off a particularly clever trick: While the show on stage is busy entertaining us with sparkling 1920’s musical panache, the actual main event is simmering under the surface, waiting for just the right moment to land a punch to the gut.

It hits me every time. We hope you feel it too, and tell everyone you know: Come to The Drowsy Chaperone for the hilarious, toe-tapping, light-hearted musical love story – and stay for the sucker-punch. It might hurt a little…but it’s so satisfying.”

Performances begin Friday, April 5 and run through Sunday, May 12.

Press Performance is Sunday, April 7 at 3pm.

Featuring Joy Clark*, Yasmeen Duncan, Kristian Espiritu*, Danny Feldman, Maureen Keiller*, Mark Linehan*, Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia, Paul Melendy*, Katie Pickett, Nick Potts, Ilyse Robbins, Kathy St. George*, Carolyn Saxon*, Damon Singletary*, Jared Troilo*, and Todd Yard.

Swings: Lizzy Cenicola, Miki Grubic

Scenic Design by Cameron McEachern**, Costume Design by Seth Bodie, Lighting Design by John Malinowski, and Sound Design by Alex Berg.

Five Dollar Fridays

On Friday, April5, Lyric Stage offers Five Dollar Friday which makes tickets affordable for all for $5 each. There will be a limited number of $5 tickets available for sale with code DROWSY5. Five Dollar Fridays are possible through the generous support of Jan and Stuart Rose.

“Lyric for All” Affordable Price Options

In an effort to integrate live theater into the lives of all residents of Greater Boston, Lyric Stage offers multiple options including $30 Under 35, advanced Student Tickets, Senior Tickets, and partnerships with MassWIC and EBT Cardholders that allow audiences to visit as often as they like. More information at: https://www.lyricstage.com/tickets/lyric-for-all.

History of the Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Founded in 1974 and in residence at 140 Clarendon Street since 1991, Lyric Stage Company is Boston’s longest-serving resident theater company. Its mission is to produce and present live theater in Greater Boston with an intimate approach that promotes inclusivity and connection. The Lyric Stage leads an effort to integrate live theater and theater education into the lives of all residents of greater Boston.

Lyric Stage and Beacon Communities, LLC, the owners of 140 Clarendon Street, have agreed that the building will be Lyric Stage’s “forever” home, ensuring that the theater will remain a vital and essential part of the cultural fabric of the city.

In partnership with Beacon Communities, LLC, Lyric Stage will continue its commitment to improving the lives of Bostonians alongside a partner who shares those same values. With the partnership of Pine Street Inn, 111 of the units in the building will become supportive housing for people exiting homelessness. The combined energy of Beacon’s supportive services alongside one of the city’s cultural gems makes 140 Clarendon a paragon of two institutions coming together to make the city a better place for its residents.