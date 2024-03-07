Chelsea Real Estate Broker Bowen Helps Couple Achieve Their Dream

Dave and Hayley Demeter truly enjoyed their experience living on Admiral’s Hill and being part of the Chelsea community.

A brilliant, young couple who met during their freshman year in 2003 at prestigious Ivy League school, Cornell University, and got married in 2013, the Demeters came to Chelsea after learning about Admiral’s Hill from Dave’s father, Steve Demeter.

“The way we came to Admiral’s Hill was my father was familiar with Admiral’s Hill because his mother was a nurse at the Chelsea Naval Hospital and my grandfather was coming back from World War II as a U.S. Naval veteran,” explained Demeter. “They met at the Chelsea Naval Hospital on the Hill. They moved back to Oregon and then to Everett, and that’s how we knew about Admiral’s Hill.”

One of the reasons Dave, who works in real estate, and Hayley, who works at technology company in Boston, was that they wanted to be closer to the city.

The Demeters originally lived on Boatswains Way at the top of Admiral Hill. “We loved it. We saw that unit at night and fell in love with the Hill, the views, and the neighborhood,” said Dave. “We lived there for four years and then we stumbled across this unit [at 51 Breakwater Drive].”

“We were just on a walk around the neighborhood,” recalled Hayley. “There was an Open House for two townhouses, and because this was the end-unit, it was a no-brainer for us.”

The Demeters purchased the townhouse at 51 Breakwater Drive five years ago, totally renovating the unit. Their affinity for life in Chelsea continued, notably dining at local restaurants.

“We loved living here on the Hill,” said Dave. “We love Chelsea. We love Chelsea Station Restaurant. Las Delisias on Broadway is one of my absolute favorites. New Bridge Café is great. Starbucks and Aloe Natural are superb choices. Lime, Ciao – Chelsea has awesome food establishments.”

Dave said he has seen positive changes in Chelsea during the past ten years. “It’s a great city. It’s changed, because it’s kept its small-city feel. We’ve made great friends in the neighborhood and in Everett and Charlestown. Admiral’s Hill is the central point for our friends. We have a great park [Mary O’Malley Park]. It’s such a great place for people to meet, with all the available parking as opposed to other communities.”

A Spectacular Residence

Dave and Hayley Demeter have lived in a spacious and spectacular four-floor, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2,434 square-foot, fully finished townhouse on the Hill.

The Demeters installed an amazing home office, a gym, and utility room on the first floor. The kitchen, which is five-centimeter marble with custom cabinetry, and living room are on the main floor, with a deck overlooking the backyard. The third floor has a master bedroom and a guest bedroom. The fourth floor has a third bedroom.

A Decision to Relocate

The Demeters are leaving Admiral’s Hill and relocating to Essex (Mass.) where they have purchased a home. They have brought in well-known real estate agent Jeff Bowen to market their Chelsea townhouse at 51 Breakwater Drive.

“When we moved to Chelsea – well, you can’t move into this city without knowing who Jeff Bowen is, just from real estate. When you’re looking at real estate, Jeff is associated with all things Chelsea real estate. He came very highly recommended.”

Bowen is excited about the opportunity to help the Demeters sell their amazing residence.

“It’s a fabulous, corner-end unit,” said Bowen, who attended Saint Rose School in Chelsea. “It’s the largest unit in the whole Admiral’s Hill row.”

Bowen listed the Demeters’ Admiral’s Hill property on the market for $900,000 and it sold in five days. “Chelsea is experiencing a resurgence,” said Bowen. “The casino/resort has helped raise Chelsea’s visibility. There are people who never would’ve come to this area that have now become familiar with all that Chelsea has to offer.”

“We set a record with the property selling in five days, because of the work that Dave and Hayley have done with the property,” said Bowen. “there are still 3 units left for sale.”

(Jeffrey Bowen of E Realty Advisors Inc. can be reached for info and showings at 781-201-9488 and [email protected] AdmiralsHill.com)