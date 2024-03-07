Bricco’s Iconic Espresso Martini Will Hit the Shelves in a Bottle

Espresso martini lovers will soon be able to experience the magic of Bricco’s famous espresso martini at home with the highly anticipated launch of “DRINKTHAT” by Bricco. The bottled, ready-to-serve cocktail is set to launch regionally on March 12, 2024.

“DRINKTHAT” by Bricco is the creation of a passionate North End trio: restaurateur Frank DePasquale, his son/partner Joseph DePasquale, and longtime DePasquale Ventures head bartender Glenn Le Maitre, the mastermind behind Bricco’s famous espresso martini. Glenn, a veteran bartender at Bricco for over 20 years, began concocting frozen espresso martinis while serving overseas in the Navy during the late 80’s. Inspired by his love of the frozen drink and the joy it brought during his service, he spent the years following working in hospitality, honing his own recipe, and eventually perfecting the signature cocktail at Bricco. Widely regarded as the preeminent espresso martini in Boston, Bricco sells over 100,000 espresso martinis annually- thousands of which are poured by Glenn.

During the height of the pandemic and popularity of at-home bartending, the partners’ long-standing aspiration to share their signature espresso martini with the world was ignited. Committed to providing a highly comparable, shelf-stable version of the Bricco espresso martini, Glenn and Joseph began a years-long journey of meticulously replicating the award winning recipe’s profile and flavor nuances- requiring dozens of iterations to achieve the perfect taste.

Composed of seven premium ingredients, including real espresso, “DRINKTHAT” offers a rich and complex flavor profile. Balanced notes of coffee, hazelnut, vanilla, and cacao culminate in a bold, yet smooth, lingering finish that evokes the iconic Bricco experience. Each bottle yields approximately six classic martinis, perfect for all social gatherings and individual indulgences.

“We’re thrilled to finally share “DRINKTHAT” with the world,” says Joseph DePasquale. “This isn’t just any espresso martini; it’s a true taste of the North End, a tribute to our community of Bricco espresso martini lovers, and the culmination of years of passion and dedication. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Bricco everywhere.”

Produced locally in Massachusetts by MS Walker with a suggested retail price of $29.99, “DRINKTHAT” by Bricco will be available for purchase at retailers across the region starting March 8th. For more information, including updates, locations, and store availability, please visit www.drinkthat.com or follow @drinkthatespressomartini on Instagram.