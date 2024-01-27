News Briefs

BWSC Offers Tips To Prevent Frozen Pipes As Sustained Cold Spell Sets In

With the recent cold spell and more nighttime temperatures well below freezing to come this winter season, Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) is reminding people that there are proactive steps they can take to prevent interior pipes from freezing.

• Check for open windows, air vents, and wind drafts near water pipes

• Seal leaks in the basement foundation where cold air may enter; fill holes with insulation as a tiny opening can cause an exposed pipe to freeze

• Allow a slow trickle of water to flow through faucets connected to water pipes that run through unheated spaces (the constant drip minimizes any ice buildup in the pipe, which helps to prevent pipes from bursting)

• Keep sink cabinet doors open during cold spells to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes

• Insulate pipes in unheated spaces like garages, basements, and crawl spaces; inexpensive insulation can be bought at hardware and home supply stores

• Locate the water shut off valve and know how to shut off water; if a pipe bursts, shutting off the water promptly can help minimize the damage (shut off valve is usually located by the meter)

• If your pipes freeze, use a hair dryer to thaw the lines safely; thawing will not be fast, but it will be safe: Never use an open flame to thaw pipes

If there is no water coming through any of your taps, there may be a problem in your street or yard. If so, call BWSC’s 24-hour Emergency Assistance line at 617-989-7900.

Attention: Vended Meals Companies

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston is soliciting invitations for bid for vended meals to their Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) program site(s). The Vendor would provide meal services according to United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) regulations and guidelines as well as Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office for Food and Nutrition Programs policies and guidelines.

Vendors and/or their representatives may submit bids to:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Attn: Gabrielle Witham

200 High St. Fl. 3

Boston, MA 02141

A bid packet will be available by email at [email protected] to all potential bidders.

Potential bidders should email questions to Gabrielle Witham at [email protected] by February 2, 2024. The institution will email its response to these questions by February 9, 2024. All questions will be answered in writing only and sent to everyone by February 9, 2024.

All bids must be submitted no later than 5:00pm on February 16, 2024.

All bids are subject to review by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office for Food and Nutrition Programs, 75 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA 02148.

The public bid opening will be at 11:00am on February 20, 2024 at 200 High St. Fl. 3, 02110. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. About Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston Boys & Girls Club of Boston holds a prominent position as the leading and most impactful youth organization in Greater Boston. It serves to catalyze far-reaching opportunities and create more equitable futures for 6 to 18-year-olds across eight clubs and YouthConnect in Boston and Chelsea. Since 1893, BGCB has focused on making the city thrive and has played an essential role for young people eager to explore their passions, find their purpose, and prepare for a life of success and impact. In partnership with the public sector, private enterprise, related non-profits, donors and volunteers, BGCB is aligned behind investing in the region’s urban talent pipeline and making a generational impact that expands beyond the walls of its buildings and deep into the communities it serves. Helping urban youth to navigate a fast-paced global climate steeped in change, the organization is recognized for fueling the future of the city and the Commonwealth through its innovative “readiness” programs centered on three outcome areas: Academic Success, Wellness and Workforce Readiness. It is an affiliate of the Atlanta-based Boys & Girls Clubs of America, with over 5,000 Clubs nationwide serving over 3.6 million young people.