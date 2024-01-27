Councilor Coletta Tapped To Chair Powerful Committees

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta was named Chair of the Boston City Council’s Government Operations and Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks Committee at the Boston City Council meeting on Wednesday, January 24.

City Councilor Gabriela Coletta.

“I’m honored to serve as Chair of the Government Operations and the Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks Committee,” said Coletta. “This is a unique opportunity to utilize my newfound leverage to advance policies that ensure a vibrant and equitable Boston for all residents. I have a deep respect for the City Council as a legislative body and its ability to produce better policy outcomes for my district and the city. I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues and the administration for a productive legislative term.”

The Government Operations Committee oversees all proposed ordinances and special laws, examines ordinances for validity, and reviews the efficiency and effectiveness of City programs. As Chair, Coletta will act as the lead negotiator and last check of accountability in the Council for new legislation before it is sent to the Mayor for passage. Former Chairs of Government Operations include now State Senator Lydia Edwards, Councilor-At-Large Michael Flaherty, and Former Clerk Maureen Feeney.

The Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks oversees all environmental issues and works to conserve and develop the City’s parks while ensuring all Boston residents have access to open spaces. Coletta intends to meet with all Environmental Justice organizations around the city. If you would like to set up a meeting, please feel free to contact her office.

In addition, Coletta will serve as the Vice-Chair for the Arts, Culture, Entertainment, Tourism, & Special Events and Rules & Administration committees.