Helping the Veteran: Companies Expanding Clinical Space in Charlestown

Suffolk, Wounded Warrior Project® and Home Base launched expansion of the Home Base National Center of Excellence, which will serve as a dedicated clinical space for Special Operators and Veterans impacted by Traumatic Brain and Polytrauma Injuries from war and training. With this expansion of its National Center of Excellence, Home Base will increase its clinical capacity to serve Veterans and their Families, providing comprehensive neurological, psychological and physical evaluations and treatments to treat traumatic brain injuries, musculoskeletal injuries and mental health conditions in Veterans and Service Members from the Special Operations community. The expansion will also include dedicated space for innovation and research for new treatments, including expanding investigations around the effectiveness of psychedelics.

Suffolk, Wounded Warrior Project and Home Base hosted 60 state and local dignitaries, Veterans, and leaders from Suffolk, Home Base, Wounded Warrior Project and Mass General Brigham at Home Base’s Charlestown headquarters to celebrate the expansion of Home Base’s National Center of Excellence.

Suffolk, one of the largest and most innovative real estate and construction enterprises in the country, has donated $1.5 million of services and in-kind materials to the Home Base expansion project. Home Base, a partnership between the Red Sox and Mass General Hospital, operates the largest private-sector mental health and brain injury clinic in the nation focused on caring for Veterans, active-duty Service Members, Military-Connected Families and Families of the Fallen. Suffolk and Home Base recently announced a collaboration through which Suffolk has committed $150,000 over a three year period to provide healing and hope to thousands of Veterans and their families across the country.

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), a leading national veteran service organization, has invested over $90 million into Home Base as part of Warrior Care Network®. WWP launched Warrior Care Network with four clinical partners in 2015 to increase access and improve health outcomes for warriors needing clinical care for mental health or brain injuries. WWP is investing an additional $5.5 million to support the Home Base expansion project, including the creation of the Wounded Warrior Project Brain Health and Special Operations Performance Clinic.