News Briefs

Open Studios and Small Works – AGC This Weekend.

Stop by 523 Medford Street from 11a.m. to 5p.m. on December 2 and 3 for Open Studios at the Artists Group of Charlestown Studios and the December show at the StoveFactory Gallery. There will be studio tours, demos and art for sale. Free parking in the adjacent lot at 511 Medford St. For more information visit www.artistgroupofcharlestown.com.

Light up the Town!

The Mayor’s Trolley visits the Training Field on Sunday, December 3 at 5PM for the Charlestown Tree lighting. On Thursday, December 7th, head over to The Anchor for their tree lighting celebration with fun for all. Friday, December 8th it’s time to light up the tree at the USS Constitution, ship boarding begins at 3:30p.m., the cannon fires at 4:13 to mark sunset, and the tree lighting ceremony begins at 4:30. Ship tours, free cocoa & cookies, and Santa will be there as well! Hood Park Winter Village event on Saturday, December 9th, 11 a.m. to 4p.m. will feature local artisans, a Christmas tree lot, igloos, curling, and more for the whole family. 3 hours free parking at 100 Hood Park makes it even easier!

Sing & Celebrate

The holiday season with your Charlestown neighbors Sponsored by Navy Yard Garden & Art With Kendra Comstock, soprano, North End Music & Performing Arts Center, and Donegan Rudd, soprano. Tuesday, December 12 5-6 pm (rain or shine) at Dry Dock 2 on First Avenue and Fifth Street, as you enter the Charlestown Navy Yard. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. For questions contact Nancy 610-217-8180, or visit www.navyyardgarden.org.

Tree-Lighting at the Anchor

Join The Anchor team on December 7 for the return of their Annual Holiday Tree Lighting! Enjoy an afternoon filled with holiday festivities including for the whole family.

Don’t forget – The Anchor is open throughout the entire winter season with igloos available for reservation daily.

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolly Tour

Boston’s Enchanted Trolley Tour continues the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees throughout Boston.For the 27th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will continue the festive tradition of lighting holiday trees while bringing holiday spirit to children across Boston. The event is sponsored by Bank of America, and includes visits with Santa, tree lightings, and more.

This year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour will start on Saturday, December 2, and end on Sunday December 3, in neighborhoods throughout Boston.

December 3

4 p.m. – Paul Revere Mall, North End

5 p.m. – Winthrop Square (the Training Field), Charlestown

6:15 p.m. – Maverick Square, East Boston