Charlestown Neighborhood Council News

CNC General Meeting, Thursday, December 7, 2023, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford St. Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.

CNC Election

The CNC had eight (8) At-Large seats and seven (7) candidates submitted their Nomination Forms. That being said, there will NOT be an election. The council voted unanimously to seat all seven (7) candidates at the January 2024 meeting.

Candidates for the 8th seat are asked to bring their Nomination Forms to the December 5th meeting of the council where the council will vote on who will fill the empty seat.