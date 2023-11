Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On December 9, Hood Park is hosting a Winter Village that will feature a local artisan holiday market, an evergreen Christmas Tree Lot at 6 Stack St., curling lanes, igloos, food/drink, and more! It’s going to be an exciting event that is fun for all members of the family. The event is from 11 AM to 4 PM at 100 Hood Park Drive. It is free to attend, and food/drink will be available to purchase.