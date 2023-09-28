News Briefs

Hood Park to Host Second Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

Prost! Fall is in full swing in Charlestown, and on Saturday, October 7 from 12-4pm, Hood Park will host its second annual Oktoberfest for the community.

Come enjoy family-friendly fun for all ages including facepainting by Fantasy Facepainting, balloon animals by Jonah’s Twisters, pumpkin carving, carnival games, artisan vendors and more. The Sausage Guy will be serving delicious German-inspired food and there will be live music on the Hood Park lawn.

This year’s event will also feature a beer garden hosted by Urban Wild, Hood Park’s premiere entertainment destination, and Tradesman, Hood Park’s pizza bar and coffee shop. In addition to drinks, both will serve fall favorites such as apple cider donuts.

Hood Park retailers will have booths set up outside of their storefronts during Oktoberfest. Landry’s Bicycles will be offering bike valet services, as well as offering bike tune-ups, and information related to guided bike tours. Henry Bear’s Park, the leading children’s toy retailer, will host kid-friendly activities and famous taco restaurant Naco Taco, will also participate in the event. Both Henry Bears and Naco Taco are slated to open at Hood Park later this fall.

“Hood Park has been intentionally designed as a place that fosters community and brings people together,” said Chris Kaneb, Manager of Hood Park LLC. “We are thrilled to welcome the Greater Charlestown community back to our annual Oktoberfest event and look forward to continuing to host community-centered events onsite.”

Come join in on the fun to celebrate fall in Hood Park! All are welcome to attend. Hood Park is MBTA accessible and walking distance from Sullivan Station. Free parking is available at 100 Hood Park Drive. The event will be free of charge, but food and drink will require purchase. More information can be found on Eventbrite and Hood Park’s website and social channels.

Wu Declares September 30 Local Music Appreciation Day

The Boston Local Music Festival is back! First hosted in 2017, the Festival gives a platform for local musicians to perform their original songs. The celebration will include 7 bands performing from 11 a.m. – 6p.m. at the Parkman Bandstand in the Boston Common.

The artists represent a variety of music genres including rock, jazz, indie, blues, and punk. There is no cost to attend the family friendly event and the fun will go on rain or shine. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

This year’s festival will feature a full day of music from some of the best bands and solo musicians Boston has to offer. The eclectic group of acts includes Andrew Sue Wing, blindspot, Force us to Stop, The 94’s, How We Burn and Samposium.

The Parkman Bandstand is conveniently located near the Visitor’s Center, in between the Park Street and Boylston Street T stops.

Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. For more information, please visit www.bostonlocalmusicfestival.com.

The Boston Local Music Festival will take place from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., September 30, at Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common. The event is free.

Boston Faith & Blue Police-and-Clergy Walk Scheduled for Oct. 4

Boston Faith & Blue takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., with participants meeting at District A-15 at 20 Vine St. at that time.

Join your neighbors, local police, and clergy for a short walk in the neighborhood followed by refreshments donated by Starbucks.

For more information, contact the Boston Police A-1 Community Service Office at 617-343-4627.

Harvard Kent Annual Fundraiser

The Harvard Kent Annual Fundraiser and 50th Anniversary Celebrationwill be on October 20, 6– 11 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus 545 Medford St, Charlestown

This is the first time we are hosting an event to support our annual fall fundraiser and celebrate the amazing achievements of our remarkable school. The evening will feature a live band, dancing, food from local restaurants, drinks for purchase, games, and much more for our entire community!

This is our only fundraiser of the year and 100% of the money raised will go to support the school including:

Before and After School Programs (Available for all families that want it, regardless of ability to pay, made possible through the money raised from this fundraiser.)

Field Trips (Did you know that bus transportation for field trips costs $750 per bus and that buses are NOT provided free from Boston Public Schools? Buses are paid for with the money raised from this fundraiser.)

6th Grade Graduation

Back-to-School Bash

Winter Concert and Lunar New Year Concert

Wellness Week

All-Family Meetups

Teacher Appreciation Events

And More!

Through your generous donations we can provide additional enrichment opportunities and continue our beloved activities for students, teachers, and staff.