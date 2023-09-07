News Briefs

Harvard Alumni Jazz Band Concert Date Change

Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard want everyone to know that the concert with the Harvard Alumni Jazz Band that was postponed in August has been rescheduled to September 14, and will take place at 6 p.m. at The Anchor on that date.

Coletta and Courageous Sailing, Celebrate Successful Summer

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta and Courageous Sailing celebrate the ending of a successful summer partnership where free sailing lessons were provided to Charlestown youth and families.

During August, over 120 Charlestown residents learned to sail and cruise for free with Courageous Sailing instructors around the Boston Harbor. Councilor Coletta and Courageous Sailing partnered this summer to provide waterfront access opportunities for Charlestown families who utilize the Clougherty pool during this summer’s pool closure due to construction.

“Equitable access to our harbor is a top priority, and I am thrilled to have partnered this summer with Courageous Sailing to provide our Charlestown families with activities to enjoy the Boston Harbor, our underutilized environmental treasure,” said Councilor Coletta. “I am in awe of the incredible Boston partners we have working to provide waterfront access and am grateful for the opportunity to bring these programs to Charlestown youth.”

“The families who have come out sailing have been absolutely thrilled, and it’s been really fun to see Charlestown kids experiencing their harbor up close, some for the first time. We look forward to providing even more opportunities in years to come,” said Jen Bodde, Director Education Director at Courageous Sailing.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].