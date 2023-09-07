Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Bornhorst Enrolls at The College of the Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross is excited to welcome Sasha Bornhorst of Charlestown as a member of the College’s Class of 2027.

At 825 students, the Class of 2027 includes students from 38 states and territories and 12 nations across the globe. This year’s incoming class is made up of 53 percent women and 47 percent men, with 29 percent of students of color and 15 percent as proud first-generation college students.

The new Crusaders have distinguished themselves through community service, leadership roles, and diverse participation in areas like the arts, music and athletics.

They arrived on campus and moved into the residence halls on Saturday, August 26th, where they were welcomed to Mount St. James by an enthusiastic purple crew of current students, staff, faculty and alumni. Fall classes began on Tuesday, August 29th.

“I am thrilled to welcome Holy Cross’ Class of 2027, a vibrant and diverse group of exceptional students,” said Holy Cross President Vincent Rougeau. “You chose Holy Cross, where classes are small and the community is vibrant and ready for your contributions. Here, you will be encouraged to speak up and engage. You will have your certainties challenged and perspectives broadened. And trust me, you will thrive.”

About Holy Cross

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.