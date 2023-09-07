Neighborhood Council Returns to a Busy Agenda

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council returned from its summer hiatus to a busy agenda at its monthly meeting Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

CNC Chair Thomas Cunha efficiently guided the board and the guests at the meeting through presentations and discussions on a variety of topics.

The most exciting presentation of the evening focused on a new dual restaurant concept slated to open in late fall at Hood Park.

Attorney Lesley Delaney, partner at Prince Lobel, gave a thorough presentation about Naco Taco and Good Company, two food establishments that will operate under one roof at Hood Park with separate entrances. The new restaurant will be situated between Tradesman Charlestown and Urban Wild, two other restaurants that have electrified the culinary and entertainment scene in Hood Park.

Delaney Hawkins said that Naco Taco is a Mexican restaurant that already has a location in Cambridge, in addition to two food truck spots. Naco Taco will have 90 indoor seats and 14 outdoor seats. Good Company is “a high-end but accessible” American cuisine restaurant with a curated, unique cocktail list. Good Company will have 45 indoor seats and 16 outdoor seats.

Delaney Hawkins informed the CNC that the restaurant ownership group is purchasing a liquor license and transferring it to the Charlestown restaurants’ location in Hood Park.

After asking some questions about the restaurant, its hours of operation, and whether there would be live entertainment (there will not be live entertainment) at the restaurant, the CNC voted to support liquor license hours of Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday until 1 a.m. The outdoor seating at the restaurants will end at 12 a.m. (midnight).

“I thought it was a good meeting with a lot of good questions,” said Delaney Hawkins. “I think it’s important to make the distinction between an entertainment venue and sit-down restaurant.”

New signage at

Spaulding Hospital

The CNC gave its support for new signage outside the Mass General Brigham Spaulding Hospital in Charlestown.

Tom Ford, project manager for Design Communications Limited, made a presentation to the CNC, showing an illustration of the new, distinguished-looking 5 foot-by-24 foot sign that rebrands the facility to be Mass General Brigham Spaulding Rehabilitation.

Cara Brickley, vice president of operations and director of therapy at Spaulding, also attended the meeting. Spaulding is one of America’s top three rehabilitation hospitals, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Upcoming Meeting Schedule

The CNC announced its meeting schedule for the remainder of 2023. The monthly meetings will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, Thursday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Dec. 5. All meetings are held at the Knights of Columbus.