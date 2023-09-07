BPDA Receives Letter of Intent From ‘Proponent’ for Constitution Inn

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

A Letter of Intent for the proposed Constitution Inn (150 Third Avenue) project located in Charlestown, was received by the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) on September 6.

The following is the Letter of Intent that the BPDA received from Attorney Matthew J. Kiefer, Esq. of the Goulston & Storrs Law Firm.:

Dear Director Jemison,

On behalf of The Planning Office for Urban Affairs, Inc. and St. Francis House (together, the “Proponent”), we are pleased to submit this Letter of Intent for the proposed redevelopment of the former Constitution Inn located at 150 Third Avenue in the Charlestown Navy Yard for affordable rental housing (the “Project”).

The Project site is owned by the BPDA and ground-leased to the YMCA of Greater Boston, which has used the existing building on the Project site (the “Building”) as a fitness center and inn known as the “Constitution Inn”. The Building contains approximately 111,388 sq. ft. of gross floor area. The Proponent intends to acquire the YMCA’s leasehold interest in the Project site, with the approval of the BPDA, and to redevelop approximately 90,647 sq. ft. of the Building into 100 units of rental housing, all of which will be affordable to income or program eligible applicants. The Project will consist of approximately 52 income-eligible rental apartments for households earning between $30,000-$83,000 per year, and approximately 48 units that will have a supportive housing component with on-site professional services for eligible residents. These supportive housing units will be reserved for households headed by women or by veterans. The Proponent also intends to lease back approximately 20,747 sq. ft. of the Building to the YMCA, with the approval of the BPDA, to continue operating their facility and aquatics program. The Proponent intends to submit a formal Project Notification Form in the coming weeks with more details on the Project.

We look forward to working with the BPDA and the Charlestown community, as well as with other City of Boston agencies and elected officials, to advance the Project and contribute to the city’s affordable housing supply.

The following project description has been provided by the team:

150 Third Avenue in the Charlestown Navy Yard is currently owned by the BPDA and ground-leased to the YMCA of Greater Boston (“YMCA”). The YMCA has used the existing building on the Project Site (the “Building”) as a fitness center and inn known as the “Constitution Inn.” The Building’s gross floor area is 111,388 square feet. The Planning Office for Urban Affairs and Saint Francis House (collectively, the “Proponent”) propose to redevelop approximately 90,647 sq. ft. of the Building into 100 units of rental housing, all of which will be affordable to income or program eligible applicants. The Proponent also intends to lease back approximately 20,747 sq. ft. of the Building to the YMCA to continue operating their facility and aquatics program.