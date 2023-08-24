Bunker Hill Preservation Work Prepares for Nation’s 250th Anniversary

The National Parks of Boston is preparing for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bunker Hill, June 17, 2025, by continuing its $1.4 million preservation and restoration of the historic Bunker Hill Monument. The National Park Service anticipates substantial interest in 2025 and 2026 as people commemorate the Battle and other significant events leading up to and including the upcoming 25oth anniversary of the founding of the nation on July 4, 2026.

On Wednesday, August 30 at 6:00 p.m., the National Parks of Boston hosts a Bunker Hill Monument

Neighborhood Update at the Bunker Hill Museum. The program features a talk about the Monument’s restoration by Historical Architect Lance Kasparian, followed by a Q&A with park staff. The event is free and open to the public.

The Bunker Hill Monument currently remains open with security fencing at the base and a covered walkway to ensure members of the public can safely visit and access the historic Monument and Lodge. The Monument may close occasionally, if and when construction requires it. The restoration work includes critical masonry repairs to address chronic water infiltration at the top of the Monument to prevent deterioration and ensure safe conditions for visitors. Work began at the end of July 2023 to meet weather, temperature, and schedule requirements. The project is slated for completion by the end of the calendar year.

Visitors can still enjoy the view from the observation deck at this time, but restoration work will cause obstructions after Labor Day. New, onsite touch kiosks featuring 36o-degree virtual views from the top of the monument and an interactive map exploring the Siege of Boston and changing shoreline are now available at the Bunker Hill Lodge and Museum.

The National Parks of Boston recently restored the stairs leading up to the Monument, the perimeter iron fence is being restored and painted, and conservation treatment on the bronze Colonel William Prescott statue that stands in front of the Bunker Hill Monument is underway. Visitors can observe the work being done and ask onsite conservationists questions as they work.

The Monument is currently open Wednesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The National Parks of Boston is a collection of three National Park Service sites – Boston National Historical Park, Boston African American National Historic Site, and Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park. Established by individual legislation and for designated purposes, the three units have come together under a unified organizational umbrella to collaborate in ways that celebrate our cultural heritage, reconnect people to history and nature, and provide outdoor recreation opportunities on land and on the water. For more information, visit: www.nps.gov/bost, www.nps.gov/boaf, and www.bostonharborislands.org.