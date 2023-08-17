Urban Wild Opens at Hood Park

Urban Wild, the must-see, must-experience, must-return to entertainment venue is officially open! Located in Hood Park, a 20 acre, first-class urban campus located in the heart of Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood, Urban Wild’s indoor/outdoor entertainment complex provides an unparalleled guest experience designed to entertain millennials, young professionals and Gen Z alike. Featuring 14 state of the art bowling lanes, a live music stage, a 180-seat beer garden, an indoor and outdoor patio, shuffleboard, ping pong, lawn games, two giant bars, and a VIP and event lounge, Urban Wild is a total entertainment destination unlike any other.

From the moment guests enter the tunnel at Urban Wild’s entrance, custom art installations hand-created by artist Wet Paint transports them into another dimension, reflecting the venue’s vibrant and energy-filled atmosphere. Unique, one of a kind features pop up around every corner of the venue, from LED-lit bowling lanes with interactive SPARK digital gaming technology that allows you to play Angry Birds while simultaneously bowling to custom designer bowling shoes and merchandise designed in partnership with leading sneaker retail Concepts. At the venue’s 48 seat main bar, guests can enjoy sipping on Tik-Tok and Instagram worthy shareable cocktails served in custom retro coolers and sample elevated bar food favorites such as tuna poke nachos, crazy corn elote dip and smash burgers.

To further enhance the guest experience, starting in Fall 2023, Urban Wild’s live music stage will feature music spinning from local DJs as well as live concert performances from local and national artists. An elegant lounge located adjacent to the stage is designed to entertain VIP bookings, private events and corporate gatherings ranging from 15-200 people.

Urban Wild is not just an indoor destination, the venue naturally extends into an outdoor patio which embodies a festival-like feel and features string lights, greenery, palm trees, ping pong, cornhole and other lawn games.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy at Urban Wild,” said Katie Lofstrom, Marketing and Events Manager at Urban Wild. “Whether you are looking for a fun-filled spot to hang out with friends and enjoy great food and drink, a one-of-a kind bowling experience for your next corporate outing or a VIP destination for a bachelor or bachelorette party, Urban Wild is a place that you will want to come back to time and time again.”