Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces Equitable Expansion of Electric-Vehicle Rebate Program

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced substantial changes to the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles Program (MOR-EV Program), which provides rebates for the purchase or lease of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs). These changes aim to support greater adoption of EVs in Massachusetts, including new rebate programs for income-qualifying Massachusetts residents.

“This significant expansion of the MOR-EV Program will make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible for residents of all income levels,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Residents will now be able to get their rebates the day they buy their car, instead of waiting for the funds to come in. And income-eligible folks will now be able to get additional rebates, including for used vehicles. This is a great development in our efforts toward an equitable clean energy transition.”

“Our administration is committed to reducing transportation emissions, and these important changes to MOR-EV will help provide cleaner air in our communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Far more residents will now be eligible for rebates, and we look forward to seeing the number of electric vehicles on the road across Massachusetts grow exponentially in the coming years.”

In addition to the existing $3,500 rebates for EVs, the new MOR-EV program elements include:

• The launch of rebates at the point-of-sale with participating dealers;

• $3500 rebate for used EVs for income-qualifying residents;

• $1,500 rebate adder for income-qualifying residents called MOR-EV+ that is in addition to the standard rebate for new or used electric vehicles; and

• Increased rebates for certain light-duty pickup trucks.

The MOR-EV+ and MOR-EV Used rebates are retroactive to November 10, 2022 for any income-qualifying residents who purchased new or used EVs on or after that date.

“Reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector is critical to meeting our climate goals, and we are excited that our expanded MOR-EV program will provide greater access to electric vehicles for more Massachusetts drivers,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “MOR-EV is forward-looking and brings Massachusetts one step closer to phasing out expensive, volatile fossil fuels and transportation pollution that disproportionately impacts environmental justice communities.”

“In Massachusetts, transportation accounts for 42% of our emissions, and we know that environmental justice communities often bear the brunt of pollution while challenged to participate in clean energy and transportation programs,” said Department of Energy Resources Commissioner Elizabeth Mahony. “The updated MOR-EV more equitably serves a greater number of residents to offset the cost of buying an electric vehicle.”

Additional details about the rebates are available at https://mor-ev.org.

Culturally Competent Outreach

Through the MOR-EV program administrator, the Center for Sustainable Energy, the Commonwealth has initiated a culturally competent outreach program to more effectively reach Environmental Justice communities, income-qualifying residents, and limited English proficiency residents with targeted information about available electric vehicle rebates. The MOR-EV website includes translation capabilities, with the option to translate into Spanish, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, and Chinese.

Background on MOR-EV

Launched in 2014, the Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV) program is an education and rebate program funded by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) and administered by the Center for Sustainable Energy. The program aims to increase the number of zero emissions vehicles on roadways and reduce Massachusetts transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions. As of July 1, 2023, MOR-EV rebates are for battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles only.

Since June 2014, the MOR-EV Program has issued nearly $72 million in rebates for passenger vehicles, incentivizing the purchase of more than 32,000 electric vehicles as of the end of June 2023.

For additional information regarding MOR-EV, including current program eligibility details, please visit the program’s website. Additional details regarding rebates for electric vehicles greater than 10,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) can be found by visiting the MOR-EV Medium- and Heavy-Duty Program website.

Funding for the MOR-EV Program is available from the Electric Vehicle Adoption Incentive Trust Fund and through proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.