TCB Honors Trade Union Workers With Plaque

Special to the Patriot Bridge

The Community Builders (TCB) installed a plaque honoring Thomas J. McIntyre and the Bricklayers Non-Profit Corporation (BNHC) at the Building 104 affordable housing community in Charlestown. TCB acquired the Charlestown Navy Yard site from BNHC in 2022. The plaque commemorates trade union workers who transformed a former ship repair facility into affordable housing for Boston seniors in the 1990s.

Second-generation bricklayer and union leader Thomas F. McIntyre presents plaque to Javier Ballester of The Community Builders at senior housing site.

Building 104, originally built in 1901, was reimagined in the late 1980s by Thomas J. McIntyre, a union leader who pioneered a collaboration among Boston’s labor unions, City Hall and financial institutions to create award-winning affordable housing for older adults. McIntyre’s original vision was rededicated when TCB assumed ownership and stewardship of this historic asset as part of its nonprofit mission.

The plaque donation by Thomas J. McIntyre’s son Thomas F. McIntyre, a regional representative with the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, signifies the shared dedication of BNHC and TCB to preserve and sustain this historic apartment community.

“After 30 years of stewardship, the Bricklayers Nonprofit Housing Corporation is happy to have selected TCB to continue BNHC’s legacy of providing affordable housing to Charlestown seniors at Building 104,” said Thomas F. McIntyre. “This plaque commemorates the work of my father and BNPC in creating Building 104 for Boston families.”

In 2022, BNHC and TCB announced the transfer of ownership for Building 104, demonstrating a shared dedication to ensure the preservation and sustainable funding of this historic apartment community. Since the early 1990s, Building 104 has provided 46 one-bedroom apartments for older adults, transforming the long-closed shipfitters shop into an affordable housing gem.

“We’re proud to uphold BNHC’s legacy with Building 104, a cornerstone for low- and moderate-income seniors in Boston,” stated Bart Mitchell, president and CEO of TCB. “For decades, BNHC has served as a national leader in creating affordable housing and serving the broader community. On behalf of our organization, I extend my deepest thanks to BNHC for entrusting TCB to continue this stewardship and provide high-quality housing for another generation.”

According to the City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Housing, more than a quarter of the adult homeless population in the city is age 55 and older, highlighting the importance of preserving Building 104 in Charlestown and other existing affordable housing stock.

The International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, known for their commitment to ensuring a living wage for all working people, has been a leader in developing affordable homeownership and rental housing in Boston’s Charlestown, Jamaica Plain and Dorchester neighborhoods.