Coletta, Ryan, Community Groups Announce Free Harbor Cruises for Charlestown Youth and Families

Special to the Patriot Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta and State Representative Dan Ryan, in partnership with Boston Harbor Now and Boston Harbor City Cruises, announce free trips to Spectacle Island on Friday, August 11th and Friday, August 18th for Charlestown youth and families.

With these partnerships, Charlestown youth will be able to enjoy everything Boston Harbor has to offer including access to the Islands and its beaches. The ferry to Spectacle Island departs Long Wharf North at 10:30 AM. The return ferries to Boston depart Spectacle Island at 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and at 5:30 PM.

Charlestown families and youth can sign up for tickets at https://bit.ly/Charlestown-SpectacleTrips.

“I am thrilled to get Charlestown youth and families out on Boston’s waterfront and enjoying our city’s beautiful assets. Providing equitable access to enjoy our waterfront is a top priority and I am excited to be able to bring it to the community while also providing free opportunities for our youth to enjoy the water this summer,” said Councilor Coletta. “I’m looking forward to seeing many families and youth at Spectacle Island and cannot wait to make beautiful memories together on the waterfront.”

“I’m happy to work with Councilor Coletta and our partners in the harbor to continue to improve water access for Charlestown kids this summer. Thank you to all involved,” said State Representative Dan Ryan. “Safe, affordable access to Boston Harbor and its islands is right at our fingertips because of these partnerships.”

Additionally, Boston Harbor Now and the National Park Service will host the Charlestown Sunset Community Cruise on Saturday, August 8th at 6:30pm for Charlestown families. Charlestown residents will enjoy free food, art, music, harbor views, and entertainment during the evening. The cruise will embark from the Charlestown Navy Yard Pier 1, and every person, including children, must have a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.bostonharbornow.org/charlestowncruise/.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Charlestown community to the waterfront this summer,” stated Rebecca Smerling, Director of Programs at Boston Harbor Now. “This initiative supports our goal of improving community access to the Harbor and Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park so that even more people can enjoy these unique natural resources.”

“Boston Harbor City Cruises is thrilled to be able to support our neighboring Charlestown community by working with our partner, Boston Harbor Now, to provide increased access to Spectacle Island and its refreshing beach, for the city’s youth during some of these hot summer days,” said Bob Lawler, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Boston Harbor City Cruises.

Councilor Coletta’s top priority is making sure Boston’s waterfront is resilient and accessible for residents and visitors alike. She represents all coastal adjacent communities including East Boston, Charlestown, the North End, and will soon represent the Downtown Waterfront. In September of 2022, she called for a hearing to establish a comprehensive planning process for Boston’s 47-mile stretch of waterfront, and continues to work with Boston Planning and Development Agency and the Wu Administration to fortify our coastline to protect against sea-level rise and storm surge. These Spectacle Island trips are in congruence with her efforts regarding access to the waterfront for all.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].